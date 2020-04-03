Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Nigerian Army arrests soldiers threatening to molest women in Warri – The Nigerian Army have arrested soldiers in the viral video threatening to molest women in Warri, Delta State at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State today.

The threat by the soldiers is in reaction to the shooting of Mr Joseph Pessu in an attempt to enforce lockdown the city.

According to a statement released by the Nigerian Army, “Soldiers in a viral video using uncouth and uncivilized language purportedly threatening to molest women in Warri Delta State were arrested at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State today 3 April 2020 and further investigation is ongoing”.

“The general public should be assured that the investigations will be swift and fair in accordance with applicable military laws. The outcome of the investigations will determine the most appropriate disciplinary measures that can be taken in the circumstances”.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it would not tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on the part of any of its personnel”.

Meanwhile another viral video currently trending online purportedly in Warri shows soldiers shooting civilians dead, this is not in Warri or the Nigerian army as being peddled online.

According to a tweeter user the video is from FADRC (Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Forces armées de la république démocratique du Congo). The combat fatigue/camouflage differs from those of any of the Nigerian armed forces.

Watch the video below: