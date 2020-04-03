Current Cost of Drilling Borehole in Nigeria in 2020 – Water is one of the most essential natural resources in the world today. Apart from the fact that no man can do without water, its importance waves beyond human existence. While the world has been abundantly blessed with great quantity, the main issue lies in the maintenance and storage of the quantity in our resources. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is through borehole drilling.

In this post, we will take a look at how much it costs to drill a borehole in Nigeria today.

Cost of Borehole Drilling in Nigeria

Borehole drilling is one of the most efficient and common ways to store water in Nigeria today. The drilling process involves different stages and styles and they vary in prices. The borehole drilling process can be relatively expensive and tasking. Apart from the monetary cost, it also involves heavy workforce, although this depends on the type of borehole drilling method you are going for.

Usually, water boreholes in most parts of Nigeria are between a hundred and two hundred feet range depending on the availability of water in the area. It should be noted that the various types of borehole drilling, as will be discussed in the next session, determine the actual amount you’d expect to pay for a standard borehole drilling process. On average, borehole drilling can cost between N120,000 and N600,000 depending on some core factors that will be discussed in the next section.

Factors that Affect the Cost of Borehole Drilling in Nigeria

There are different types of borehole drilling processes and these types basically affect how much the drilling process will go for. There are a lot of other factors that play a part in the eventual prices they go for. These factors, as listed below, have specific effects on the eventual price of the process and if you want to cut cost, you need to look into these processes and get a way to minimize cost and maintain high quality. Here are some of these factors.

Type of Borehole drilling process

This is the most important determinant of the actual price the process goes for. As far as Nigeria is concerned, there are two main types of the borehole drilling process – the manual drilling process and the heavy-duty borehole drilling process. The manual process is one that requires more than 10 people to drill the borehole.

This process requires higher manpower, takes more time but ultimately cuts the cost to the barest minimum. This process is usually slower and is adopted in a low-budget area without so much complexity in the drilling process and topography. This usually costs between N120, 000 and N300, 000. The second method is the heavy-duty method.

This borehole drilling process requires a lesser number of people as the borehole is drilled by a heavy-duty machine. Unlike the manual process, this method is faster and more reliable. However, it is more expensive than the manual method. The heavy-duty borehole drilling method usually costs between N300, 000 and N600, 000, although, they cist way more on a few occasions.

Location

Another factor that strongly affects the prices of borehole drilling is the location. Some cities are more expensive than others. For instance, you would not compare how much you pay for borehole drilling in Lagos and Abuja with the amount you pay in some other parts of the country. This is largely because the cost of living in these places is more expensive, leading to more expensive cost of materials needed for the process.

In addition, if the use is very commercial, and there are many people in there, then the cost could significantly go even way higher. This affects both the manual method and the heavy-duty method.

What You Should Know About Borehole Drilling

Borehole Drilling is precisely as it sounds – the making of a narrow, deep hole in the ground known as a borehole. There are ways to drill a borehole and you can choose the best method depending on the location. For a water borehole, there is a need to make sure that there is a feasible water source to tap into. The water stockpiled within could have been there for many years, or could be nourishing to a stream somewhere else. By boring into it, the pressure from below allows you to access the water.

If you live in a location where public water is readily accessible, it might seem odd to you that anybody would want a well drilled. Nonetheless, those living in areas where water is both not readily available and not so clean may have a different story. Because people in this region may have issues accessing water, they have devised an alternative method to manage their resources, with the borehole drilling among the most feasible method.

In recent times, many geological companies are now more focused on borehole drilling. This is not only seen as a great business opportunity, it is also a great opportunity to assist people in the drilling process with heavy duty machines.

These companies also advice on the exact location to drill. They do this by carrying out underground geological procedures to decide the best areas with huge tenacity for underground water. This ensures a smooth drilling at the right spot. To be safe though, it is always advisable for corporations and individuals to employ the services of these companies to help the borehole drilling process.