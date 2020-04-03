Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How much it’ll Cost to build a 3-Bedroom Bungalow in Nigeria this 2020 – When it comes to building a house, one of the most important things to consider is the projected overall cost. While there are a lot of challenges involved from the planning stage to the construction of a house, one of the main issues people intending to build or already building a house is estimating how much the whole project will cost.

In this post, we will take a look at how much it costs to completely build a 3-Bedroom Bungalow.

How Much Does It Cost to Build a 3-Bedroom Bungalow in Nigeria?

Estimating a definite amount it costs to build a 3-Bedroom bungalow is almost close to impossible. This is because there are several factors that affect the estimated amount the whole process will go for.

Factors like the location of the site, period of construction, prices of materials to be used and sometimes, currency exchange rate for materials that might need to be imported affect the overall estimate building a 3-bedroom flat goes for.

In this section, we will take a look at much it costs, on the average, to build a standard 3-Bedroom bungalow in Nigeria. We will categorize the whole construction process into various stages to allow for easier analysis.

Cost of Buying Land

It is generally difficult trying to estimate how much plots of lands go for in Nigeria. This is because there are quite a number of factors that affect the price variation of land. Usually, the prices plots of land go for is dependent on the location. In certain cases, the same plot of land in the same area goes for different prices.

Depending on the size of the 3-bedroom bungalow you are looking to construct, you are expected to utilize at least a plot of land for a standard 3-bedroom bungalow. If you are looking to have a big compound though, you might need to go for more than 1 plot. As it stands, one plot of land can cost as low as N400, 000 and as high as 12 million naira or higher, depending on the location. To be on the safe side though, it is always advisable to acquire core documents like the Certificate of Occupancy when paying for a plot of land.

Cost of Drafting a Building Plan

Do not make the mistake of drawing your house plan yourself, except you are an architect. It is always essential to consult a professional architect to help with the planning design. For an archetypal 3-bedroom flat plan, the design usually costs between N50,000 and N400,000 depending on the professional consulted, the complexity of the structure and sometimes, the location.

Cost of Foundation Stage (Including Soakaway)

This is where the real work begins. The main determining factor of the eventual cost of this process is the amount the required materials go for. In addition, the amount to pay for workers varies. See below the estimated summary for the various processes involved in this stage.

Cost estimate for materials required setting out with profiles – N12, 000 – N18, 000

Cost estimate for materials required for excavation and Digging – N5, 000 – N10, 000

Cost estimate for materials required for concrete binding – N150, 000 – N300, 000

Cost estimate for materials required for laying foundation blocks – N130, 00 – N250, 000

Cost estimate for materials required for Filling – N20, 000 – N80, 000

Cost estimate for materials required for foundation casting and flooring – N60, 000 – N120, 000

Cost of Construction to Lintel Level

Here, factors like the design, the type of material to be used and other related factors affect the number of blocks, for instance, to be used. Based on recent trends, reports and reviews, one should expect to spend between N600, 000 and N1.2 million including estimates for the whole block work, labour, lintel casting, and other materials to be used during the construction process.

Cost of Roofing

This is another important stage that cannot be escaped and one the owner of the structure need to pay huge attention to. Generally, the overall amount that will be spent here will depend on the type of roofing you are going for, the material to be used and the forte of the work force.

Also, it is essential to note that there are advantages and disadvantages associated with the type you go for. Regardless of this, one can expect to spend between N600,000 and N1.5 Million, depending on the size of the structure.

Cost of Finishing Stage

When trying to estimate how much the finishing will cost, it is essential to include plastering cost, wiring cost, overall plumbing cost, cost of fixing all windows and doors, cost of flooring and other similar expenses.

The cost of this stage hinges on the number of rooms, sorts of materials you are considering to use, cost of workforce (which varies greatly depending on the location) and other similar factors. On the average, one can expect to spend anything between N1,000,000 and N3.5 million at the stage.

Conclusion

When building a 3-bedroom flat, it is essential to have done a background check of the likely amount to be spent on the project. This post helps bring the information to you! Also, please note that apart from the budget already projected, it is vital to also budget for miscellaneous expenditures that will come up during construction.

On the average, based on the estimate above, you should expect to spend a total of anything between N3.5 million and N8 million for a typical 3-bedroom bungalow, although this analysis could be cheaper in rural areas.