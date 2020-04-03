Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NDLEA Recruitment final list of shortlisted candidates | NDLEA Exam Result Checker – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced that they will start releasing the results of the just concluded recruitment Aptitude Test exams conducted nationwide – View final list here!

Have you applied for the 2019/2020 National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recruitment exercise and also sat for the aptitude test examinations? If so then read this guide further.

In this guide you can learn how to get access to your test results and also know if you have been selected to participate in the next phase of the NDLEA recruitment exercise which is screening and interviews.

How to Check NDLEA Recruitment Aptitude Test Results

Read below guide carefully and learn how to check your NDLEA Recruitment Aptitude Test results online.

Candidates who sat for the aptitude test examinations of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency are to follow the steps below to access their scores online.

Step One: Candidates are to check the results from their registered emails on emplug.

Open your Gmail or Yahoo email and check your inbox or Spam box for an email containing your aptitude test results.

Step Two: Candidates are to check online through the NDLEA official portal for their results.

Visit https://www.ndlea.gov.ng to access your result online.

NOTE: As at the time of writing this post, the NDLEA aptitude test examination result has not been uploaded on the NDLEA portal.

So for now keep checking your email box for your result of you haven’t seen already.

If you have questions, inquiries or complaints kindly drop a comment below and we will try to answer you.

Also if you are interested in knowing when the results will be online, kindly indicate below and we will try to inform you as soon as the results are uploaded online.