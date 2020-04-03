Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower Stipend Latest News March 2020 Payment is here – We’re about giving you latest news updates about Npower Stipend For March 2020 now. Many beneficiaries have their hearts filled with joy – Apply for N-Power 2020 here!

The N-power program of the federal republic of Nigeria has starts payment of stipends to beneficiaries

The administrators recently announced the payment of npower Stipend 2020 also known as npower allowances.

Keep reading to find out Latest news updates from npower.

According to N-power administrators recorded by recruitmentportalngr.com, it was entailed that the first beneficiaries of N-power will also continue to get their monthly stipend.

True to the administrators words, their npower stipend has been allocated, it was disclosed that over 4,500 of N-Power youth volunteers will receive their stipends.

You should also know that the BSSIO through GEEP component is ready to support the beneficiaries with non interest loan to set-up micro businesses.

But presently, we have news about Npower stipends for March for you.

Hope you know that through npower Nigeria that the Buhari administration is here to create more jobs in Nigeria.

See some of the comments gathered from N-power beneficiaries who were glad to be among the beneficiaries that’ll get this month stipends below :

“N-power has finally fulfilled their unending promises to 2017 batch which was filled and submitted online via npvn.npower.gov.ng“.

Kudos to Buhari government and N-power team.

“The beneficiaries of npower Stipend 2020 said they will repay the government with dedication at their PPA and vote for Buhari re-election”.

Another commented “I so happy for Npower programme, thank you Lord, thank you N-power”.

You can login to your profile from npvn.npower.gov.ng/my profile to keep checking.

Though, the administrators have promised to circulate the stipends to all.

The administrators of the scheme also announced that all beneficiaries would get their allowances once all affected concern is tackled.

We’ll keep you updated with relevant news about the stipends.

If you want to get March 2020 stipend updates, then make sure you visit us often.

If you’ve want latest npower news about Npower Stipend 2020 now, comment now so we can update you late.