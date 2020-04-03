Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

See why Apostle Suleman said he’ll never give money to FG to fight COVID-19: Amidst criticisms from some section of Nigerians on social media towards Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries over his inability to donate money to fight coronavirus in Nigeria, the preacher has provided reasons he would not give his money directly to the government to help in the fight to eliminate Coronavirus.

The preacher said that he rather shared the money directly to the poor masses instead of donating it to a “greedy government.”

The Auchi-based fiery preacher was explaining his decision to some section of Nigerians, who, according to him, are calling him out for having not announced a donation to the government.

“I hear people are calling me out for not giving money to the government to combat COVID-19. Government is not hungry, why should I give them?” He tweeted.

“God will reward my wife and I for the hundreds of millions we have given this period. We give to the poor directly. Giving is for the needy not the greedy.”

Suleman had earlier urged the Nigerian Military to stop beating up Nigerians all in the name of enforcing the government’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) stay-at-home order.

From manufacturing fake products,counterfeit brands,they manufactured a virus that has now put the whole in a mess..while they are presently busy with business,going up and about,the whole world is currently on lock down..china should know Galatians 6.7 is real.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) April 2, 2020