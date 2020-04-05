Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Suspected cultists shoot two in Delta community – Suspected members of cult group yesterday shot two persons were at Owhase Junction in Udu local government area of Delta state, raising concerns about eruption of yet another cult-related bloodbath in the Urhobo town.

Udu town and other parts of the LGA have seen steady increase in cult-related, which have claimed dozens of lives in recent times.

Residents told Sunday Nation that the actors and victims of Saturday killing were not among known gang members, who are terrorising the area.

The victim hands and legs were tied and they were locked inside the trunk of a Toyota Camry saloon car, which was driven to the Udu roundabout in the early hours of Saturday.

Eye witnesses said the victims were brought out and shot in cold blood in the belly and limbs.

The two victims, believed to be in the mid-to-late 20s, were dressed in black and white jeans and T-shirts.

“I saw Mobile Police wearing red gears, so I walked back to my door-mouth. When suddendly I saw a Toyota Camry with some boys inside. On sighting the policemen, the driver reversed the car.”

“They opened the booth of the car and brought out the first man, he was wearing a white trouser. The rolled him down and lit (shot) him. He was lying face-up.”

“Then, they brought down another one, this one wearing a black jeans and yellow T-shirt. He fell face down, they just pressed the gun on his back and pulled the trigger several times,” a sourced who witnessed the incident said.

While the remains of the second victim was abandoned at the scene, sympathisers rushed the other to the hospital, as he was said to be breathing and speaking after the hoodlums zoomed off from the scene.

The remains of the black-jean cladded youth was still on the floor at Owhase junction at the time of this report on Saturday morning, when the second victim was rushed to the hospital.

Udu area of Delta state has been a killing field for over one year now, leading to the deaths of no fewer than 50 persons, some innocent victims or relatives of members.

“In the last few months, at least 20 persons have been killed, while security agencies and the government watches helplessly,” a resident of the area told our reporter.