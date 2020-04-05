Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Trending headlines in Nigerian Newspapers Today Sunday, April 5, 2020 – confirmed case of coronavirus in Nigeria, others top today’s headlines in Nigerian newspapers today Sunday, April 5, 2020– This is the summary of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Below are the headlines in Nigerian Newspapers today:

1) Stimulus package not enough – NECA DG: In the view of Dr. Timothy Olawale, Director General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the umbrella organisation of employers in the organised private sector, the impact of COVID-19 on businesses is unquantifiable as many businesses are already experiencing the bitter pill.

Speaking in a telephone chat with our correspondent at the weekend, Olawale said, even before the coronavirus-induced economic crisis, businesses have been struggling, but the outbreak of COVID-19 has further compounded the problem for most businesses.

“There is a level in which businesses will be able to absorb the shocks. Companies still have to settle overheads, pay staff salaries, employee pension contributions and all kinds of cost. We have advised the government to continue to carry everybody along. We hope this crisis doesn’t escalate beyond the period businesses can endure.”

2) FG threatens to extend stay-at-home order: Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos State and Ogun State face possible extension of the ongoing 14-day Coronavirus lockdown if they continue to violate the stay-at-home order.

The federal government warned on Friday that the only way to stop the spread of the deadly virus is for the people to play the part the government expects of them.

The virus claimed two more lives on Friday to take the country’s COVID-19 death toll to four.

Twenty additional confirmed cases were also recorded according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

There were also fears in Ilorin on Friday that the virus may have spread to Kwara State following the Thursday night death of a returnee from the United Kingdom.

3) Nigeria records five new COVID-19 cases, 214 in total – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported five new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 214.

According to NCDC, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: three in Bauchi and two in the FCT, Abuja.

As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with two deaths”

A breakdown of cases by states show that Lagos is the epicentre for the COVID-19 in Nigeria. Cases have also been on the rise in FCT, Osun and Oyo states.

According to the NCDC, Lagos tops the chart of states with the highest number of infected persons. “Lagos – 109, FCT – 43, Osun – 20, Oyo – 9, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Edo – 7, Kaduna – 4, Bauchi – 6, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 2, Rivers – 1, Benue – 1, Ondo – 1.”

4) Gunmen shoot two in Delta community – Two persons were shot on Saturday morning at Owhase Junction in Udu local government area of Delta state, raising concerns about eruption of yet another cult-related bloodbath in the Urhobo town.

Udu town and other parts of the LGA have seen steady increase in cult-related, which have claimed dozens of lives in recent times.

Residents told Sunday Nation that the actors and victims of Saturday killing were not among known gang members, who are terrorising the area.

The victim hands and legs were tied and they were locked inside the trunk of a Toyota Camry saloon car, which was driven to the Udu roundabout in the early hours of Saturday.

5) Lockdown: Prepare for increase in domestic violence, activists warn FG – Women rights groups in the country have said the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government to control the spread of coronavirus has the tendency to worsen sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls.

The groups noted that experience from other countries, like China, shows a corresponding rise in the number of women reporting increased incidents of domestic violence as a result of tension arising from the economic impact of the lockdown.

The activists stated these in a joint statement by the Executive Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi; Secretary General, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, Saudatu Mahdi; and the Country Director, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Dr Joy Onyesoh.

6) COVID-19: FRSC deploys 500 personnel around Ondo borders – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command says it has deployed no fewer than 500 personnel around the borders of the state following the government’s decision to close them.

Mr Rotimi Adeleye, State Sector Commander of FRSC, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone in Akure on Saturday.

NAN reports that the state government had on Thursday ordered the closure of all roads linking the state as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Adeleye said that officers and men deployed to the boundaries of the state would be running shifts to ensure motorists complied with the government’s directives.

“Heads of security agencies have met and we have swung into action to ensure that motorists comply with the government directives on border closure.

7) Bauchi coronavirus cases rise to six – The number of coronavirus cases in Bauchi State increased from three to six on Saturday evening, announced the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Bauchi is yet the only state in the North-East region with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including Governor Bala Mohammed who has been in isolation.

Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Yobe and Borno States are yet to record any confirmed case of the virus which now top 214 in Nigeria as of Saturday night.

“As at 10:10 pm 4th April, there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with two deaths,” the NCDC stated.

8) NCS confirms death of four inmates over Kaduna jailbreak – The Nigeria Correctional Service, Kaduna State Command, said on Saturday that four inmates who sustained injuries during an attempted jailbreak at the state’s Maximum Custodial Centre in the state on Tuesday have died.

The Controller of Corrections, Kaduna State Command, Sanusi Mu’azu Danmusa, in a statement on Saturday explained that all the deceased inmates were from the condemned section of the custodial centre where the jailbreak occurred.

9) COVID-19: A’ Ibom doctors lament police harassment during lockdown – Some doctors in Akwa Ibom State say they are in fear of leaving their houses for work after alleged harassment by some policemen enforcing stay-at-home order to curtail coronavirus spread.

The medical practitioners lamented that despite the exception of doctors from the order, they experienced restriction from policemen.

The President, Association of Residents Doctors, University of Uyo, Dr Paul Walshak, said many of his colleagues were now unwilling to go to work.

Walshak spoke on the heels of the alleged assault on a senior registrar at the Surgical Department of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Dr David Daniel.

10) Suspected vandals lay pipe to steal fuel from NNPC pipeline: A pipe constructed by suspected oil vandals to siphon fuel from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation pipeline at Aboru, Lagos State, has been uncovered.

The illegal pipe was discovered on Saturday after residents raised the alarm over leakage from the NNPC pipeline in the area.

A team comprising officials of the NNPC, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and the Lagos State Fire Service, was said to have mobilised to the spot.

The incident happened barely one week after a major leakage from the NNPC on Alhaji Moriamo Street, Satellite Town.