2023: Ohanaeze declares Nnamdi Kanu Igbo’s greatest enemy – The apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has described Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as the greatest enemy of Igbo people in the last 200 years.

Ohanaeze’s Secretary General, Barr. Uche Okwukwu in a chat with DAILY POST claimed that Kanu collected money from enemies of Igbos to destroy the Southeast.

Okwukwu maintained that the actions of the IPOB leader was undermining the chances of the Southeast to produce the next Nigeria’s president.

He said: “This is a man that asked Igbo to destroy their Voters Registration Cards and not to vote. 48 hours to the election, he collected money from PDP and asked the people to vote; so what will they have used to vote?

“Kanu’s action undermines the interest of Ndigbo politically. He’s an enemy of the Igbo man. In any serious land and clime, they will catch him and flog him because he’s undermining our people.

“Today, you can see the votes that came out of Igbo land, three thousand votes from Abia; 600,000 votes from Anambra; 500,000 votes from Enugu; 300,000 votes from Ebonyi; 500, 000 votes from Imo. Is that the number of votes that will produce Igbo president?

“All the votes from the Southeast are not up to that of Jigawa and Katsina, so Nnamdi Kanu is commissioned to destroy the Igbo race. The enemies of Ndigbo gave him money to destroy us. He’s the greatest enemy of Ndigbo in the last 200 years. I equate him to a slave master.”

The Ohanaeze’s Secretary General lamented that the separatist’s continued insults on President Muhammadu Buhari was affecting the chances of the Southeast politically.

He claimed that Buhari will install a president in 2023 but Kanu’s action would hinder the chances of the Southeast coming out as next president.

He said: “I have said this time without number that APC will win the 2023 presidential election; you know and I also know that Buhari will install a president, you don’t need a prophet to tell you that in the next three years, Buhari will decide the next president of the country.

“So, Kanu’s continued insult on the president and shifting Igbo from the APC is weakening us. APC will install the president and Igbo people are not in the party. Igbos in APC are being insulted, they are insulting Ngige, Okorocha, Orji Uzor Kalu, meanwhile APC will produce the president, Buhari will install the President in 2023.

APC does not need Nnamdi Kanu to win election. They have won the presidential election twice without the votes of the South-South and South-East. Buhari became president without the vote of our people, he ran again without the vote of our people, so he will still install a president without our votes.”

Okwukwu also appealed to Buhari to give the presidency to the Southeast in the interest of fairness and equity.

“We are appealing to Buhari and APC that in the interest of equity and fairness to give the presidency to Igbo and to produce a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. I don’t care where he comes from.