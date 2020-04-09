How to Get upto N5M loan from GTBank in just 2 minutes online or phone number

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

What’s In it for You

Up to N1 – 5 Million

Convenient repayment plan spread over 6 – 12 months.

At an interest rate of 1.75% per month

How to Apply

You can request for Quick Credit instantly by dialling *737*51*51#

Quick Credit is also available on all GTBank online and mobile banking platforms (Internet Banking, GTWorld, GTBank Mobile App and Habari App)

What is Quick Credit?

Quick Credit is a time loan accessible to Salary and non- salary account holders.

What is the minimum loan amount?

N10,000

What is the maximum loan amount?

N5million for salary earners and N1million for non-salary earners.

What is the maximum tenor for QuickCredit?

6 – 12 months

What interest rate will I be paying if I use/apply for Quick Credit?

1.75% per month

What are the other fees to be paid on Quick Credit?

No hidden charges. No Management Fee.

How can I access the Quick Credit loan?

USSD

Internet Banking

Mobile Banking App

Is there a minimum and maximum age for eligibility?

Yes, applicant must not be less than 18 years at loan application date and should not be older than 59 years at loan maturity date.

What if I have an existing loan with other banks on Remita platform, can I still apply for Quick Credit?

Yes, you can

How long does it take to access Quick Credit?

Quick Credit will be availed immediately after a successful application.

What is the criterion to access the loan?

Customer must maintain a minimum monthly lodgement of N20,000 or earn a minimum net monthly salary of N10,000

Customer must not have any history of dud cheques

Customer must have satisfactory credit reports

Customer must not have any unpaid obligations

General Requirements & Eligibility Terms