BREAKING: Anambra state records first confirm coronavirus case – Anambra State has recorded their first confirmed case of coronavirus according to latest data released by Nigeria center for disease control (NCDC) on Friday 10th of April 2020.

Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre Disease Control on Friday evening.

They records are as follow: 8 in Lagos, 3 in Katsina, 2 in FCT.

Others are 1 in Niger, 1 in Kaduna, 1 in Anambra and 1 in Ondo.

305 confirmed cases

58 discharged

7 deaths

Lagos- 163

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 7

Kaduna- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Delta- 2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 2

Katsina-4

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths.

Already the Anambra State government has been observing lockdown just like Lagos, FCT and Ogun states.