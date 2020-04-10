Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recruitment portal 2020 – www.cbncpp.org (Apply now) – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in recognition of its developmental role and in the exercise of its oversight function over the Financial Services Industry, has undertaken to intervene in the postgraduate programmes of three selected universities; Ahmadu Bello University, University of Ibadan and University of Nigeria – Apply here!

The Central Bank of Nigeria Collaborative Postgraduate Programme (CBN-CPP) is the Bank’s flagship intervention in the education sub-sector which is aimed at producing a critical mass of well-educated postgraduate degree holders in the fields of Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration and Economics for the financial services industry, and the Nigerian economy as a whole. The CBN-CPP is housed at the Central Bank of Nigeria Centres of Excellence located in each of the Universities.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

Job Title: Accountant

Locations: Enugu, Ibadan-Oyo, Zaria-Kaduna

Details

Job Objective

To assist the Director in tracking incomes from and payments to internal and external stakeholders, preparing Centre budget, auditing financial transactions and documents, and processing tax payments and returns.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click Here For More Information (PDF)

Job Title: Office Assistant

Locations: Enugu, Ibadan-Oyo, Zaria-Kaduna

Details

Job Objective

To provide administrative and clerical support to ensure the efficient operation of the Centre.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here for more information (PDF)

Job Title: Librarian

Locations: Enugu, Ibadan – Oyo and Zaria – Kaduna

Details

Job Objective

Provide a range of library services that meet the learning, information, leisure, and cultural needs of students and to provide teaching staff with appropriate curriculum/teaching support material.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here for more information (PDF)

Job Title: Executive Assistant / Administrative Officer

Locations: Enugu, Ibadan-Oyo, Zaria-Kaduna

Details

Job Objective

To provide functional and efficient administration and secretarial support at the Centre.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here for more information (PDF)

Job Title: Information Technology Officer

Locations: Enugu, Ibadan – Oyo and Zaria – Kaduna

Job Role: IT Officer / Systems Administrator

Details

Job Objective

To maintain the Centre’s Management Information Systems and to advise on matters relating to Information and Communication Technology.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here for more information (PDF)

Job Title: Motor Driver

Locations: Enugu, Ibadan-Oyo, Zaria-Kaduna

Details

Job Objective

To transport people, goods or products from one place to the next.

Application Closing Date

12th March, 2020.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Click here for more information (PDF)

Application Procedure

Applicants should upload their letters of application, Resume / Curriculum Vitae and credentials via the link above and indicate clearly the position applied for and the preferred location.

Your letter of application should be in Microsoft Word or PDF and should not exceed 100 kb in size

Your curriculum vitae (CV) or resume should be in Microsoft Word or PDF and should not exceed 100 kb in size Please scan

ALL your credentials to a SINGLE PDF file for upload. This PDF file containing your credentials should not exceed 2MB.

Kindly avoid multiple submissions as duplicate entries would be disqualified.

For further information please, Call: 07002255226