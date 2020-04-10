Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment 2020 portal – NCS Job vacancy – www.customs.gov.ng

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment 2020 portal | See How to Apply for NCS Job vacancy – www.customs.gov.ng – Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form – www.customs.gov.ng. Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment guide, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS Recruitment 2020, to join the Nigeria customs service there are important procedures out there you are expected to follow. Worry no more as we prepare this helpful guide for you do not fall victim into the hands of scammers – Apply here!

Please Note that the recruitment guidelines, qualifications, requirements and other relevant updates will be uploaded here free.

Please Note that this page is formally created for interested applicants who wish to know more updates about when Nigeria Customs Service will be recruiting graduates for 2020. It is to our concern that we shall update you with latest Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment 2020 details on this page, once it’s officially out.

Reports have it that the Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment form is out online. But I would like to bring this to your notice that most of this information is false and you should be careful before you get scammed by those who will offer you a fake Form in exchange for money.

Lately, I have received series of requests from people on different platforms trying to know how legit this rumor is regarding the Recruitment form. This page is going to provide original and reliable answers to the following most commonly asked questions, which are:

Is the Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment form out?

When will Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment start?

Where can I obtain the Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment form?

I need Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment updates, etc.

How can I apply for Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment 2020/2021?

Please Note that at this point, the application is not yet online, do not take into account any form of advertising you see or come across online. This web page will be updated regularly or as soon as possible once the application form is out online.

Obviously, from our research, we have understood that being an employer of choice exceeds the regular pay packet. Further, this involves mentoring, listening, training a genuine concern for workers welfare, and acting upon them. In essence, it is all about putting others in your shoes and having their interest and well being at heart.

How to Apply for the Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment 2020.

Interested candidates are to always visit here or the Nigeria customs service recruitment website at www.customs.gov.ng to know when the form comes out eventually.

Applicants are to complete application form free of charge and print out the following documents;

Local government attestation form.

Parent/ guardian consent form.

Acknowledgment form.

The Nigeria Customs Service statutory functions can be broadly classified into two main categories namely, core and other functions:

(i) Collection of Revenue i.e. Import and Excise Duties and Accounting for same.

(ii) Prevention and suppression of smuggling.

Today trade facilitation has become a fundamental role, progressively seen by the government as an important element of economic policy, with Customs having a unique position within the hub of the international supply chain of goods and services.

Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment 2020 Position

CATEGORY ‘A’ – GENERAL DUTY

1.) ASSISTANT CADRE Post:

(i) Customs Assistant II – Consol 04

Entry Qualifications:-

Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASC/NECO) with Credits in not less than five subjects including English Language and Mathematics obtained at a maximum of two sittings.

General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with credit in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics obtained at a maximum of two sittings,

(ii) Customs Assistant III – Consol 03

2.) INSPECTOR CADRE

Post: Inspector of Customs – Consol 07

Entry Qualification:-

Higher National Diploma (HND) with at least lower credit from a recognized Polytechnic.

(ii) Assistant Inspector of Customs – Consol 06

Entry Qualifications:-

National Diploma (ND) with at least lower credit from a recognized Polytechnic

National Certificate of Education (NCE),

3.) SUPERINTENDENT CADRE: Nigeria Customs Service

Post: Assistant Superintendent of Customs Grade II – Consol 08

Entry Qualification:

Candidates must possess a Bachelors Degree with at least Second Class Lower Division from a recognized University.

Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment 2020 Entry Qualifications:

(1) Suitably qualified candidates must SSCE/NECO certificates with credits in not less than four (4) subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

(2) Applicants must also have General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level and Credit in four (4) subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

(3) Applicants must be physically and mentally fit. And must not have a criminal record.

(4) Applicants with any form disabilities should not apply

Aptitude tests will be sent to candidates whose applications meet the recruitment process online.

Please Note This: