TRCN 2019/2020 Result List of Passed Candidates – Check Your Status

TRCN December 2019 Result List of Passed Candidates – Check Your Status: This page contains relevant information about TRCN Shortlisted candidates 2019 for December diet professional examination. If you registered for the second batch exams of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Professional Qualifying Examination, and you wish to be informed about the latest updates for TRCN result for December exams 2019.

On this page i will inform you how to check for your name on the result sheet and every other relevant information you need to know. Before now, you may have known that TRCN PQE is usually conducted twice a year. Information reaching us is that the appropriate arrangement is slated to hold in both in the month of may and in the month of December yearly.

This strategy was adopted by the management to enable participants and interested candidates who for any reason could not afford to register in the first batch, should be able to register in the next batch. Put differently, that is to say that if candidates could not register for the may diet, he/she should be able to register for the December diet.

TRCN Shortlisted Candidates List & How to Check

As regarding the TRCN shortlisted candidates for December diet exams, candidates are to check their names on the list at the different TRCN state offices nationwide. TRCN December result will be pasted in the TRCN office for candidates to check and know if the qualify to be licensed as Professional and Qualified Teachers in Nigeria. A comprehensive list of TRCN Offices across all states in Nigeria will be listed below. Kindly locates the state office where you registered and sat for the exams to check you names on the TRCN list of shortlisted candidates for professional license.

LIST OF REGISTRATION CENTERS NATIONWIDE

s/n STATE OFFICE ADDRESS/ REGISTRATION CENTER 1 Abia SEMB Headquarters Ibeku High School Umuahia, Abia State. 2 Adamawa No. 14G, Karewa Masakare, Jimeta-Yola, Adamawa State. 3 Akwa Ibom No.1 Essien Street, off Fire Service, and by Udo Inwang Street Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. 4 Anambra c/o PPost Primary Schools Service Commission, Awka Anambra State. 5 Bauchi Room 48, second floor – Federal Secretariat Bauchi 6 Benue Federal Secretariat Makurdi. 7 Borno Education Resource Center Premises, Maiduguri-Borno. 8 Bayelsa NUT state wing, Erepa School Road Yenagoa-Bayelsa State. 9 Cross River c/o Ministry of Education Annex, Michael Ani Secretariat, Calabar-CR. 10 Delta Federal Secretariat Complex TRCN, Room 407, third floor, Asaba. 11 Ebonyi c/o Ministry of Education, Abakaliki – Ebony State. 12 Ekiti c/o AUD comprehensive High School, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. 13 Edo Inside Emotan College, Iyaro – Benin City. 14 Gombe Tumfure, after Depot, Gombe State. 15 Enugu Plot A13/D, Ozubulu Street, Independence layout, near NTA, Enugu. 16 Imo Orlu Road Secretariat Complex, Owerri. 17 Jigawa c/o NUT State Office, Gida Dubu, Dutse – Jigawa State. 18 Kaduna No. 12B, Kinshasa Road, Angwan Remi, Kaduna. 19 Kano Plot 3, NUT Secretariat Gyadi – Gyadi Court Road, Kano State. 20 Katsina Federal Secretariate, Room 212 Complex Katsina 21 Kebbi Haliru Abdul Secretariat, Benin Kebbi. 22 Kogi FAREC office complex, G.R.A, Lokoja. 23 Kwara Lajorin Street, beside SUBEB office, Ilorin. 24 Lagos 1 17 Dr. Victor Olaiya Street, Iyana Odo bus stop, behind Government College Agege, Lagos. 25 Lagos 2 NUT office, 24 coker road, Ilupeju, Lagos. 26 Nasarawa No. 53, Science School Road. 27 Niger Niger State Office, Bosso Road, Minna. 28 Ogun Room 183, Federal Secretariat Complex. 29 Ondo Alagbaka Estate, Akure, Ondo State. 30 Osun c/o Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Osun State wing office. 31 Oyo Emmanuel Alayande Library & Resource Center, Samonda, Ibadan – Oyo State. 32 Plateau No. 53, Yakubu Gowon Way, Jos. 33 Rivers Senior Secondary School Road, 2-6 Igbuku Street, D-Line Port Harcourt. 34 Sokoto Giginya Secretariat, Block 4 35 Taraba No. 34 Donga Road, Jalingo – Taraba. 36 Yobe Within Government Girls College, Damaturu. 37 Zamfara Zamfara College of Arts and Science Mal, Yahaga Secretariat, Gusau. 38 FCT-Abuja Department of Policy and Implementation (DPI) office, Asheik Jarma Street opposite Government Day Junior Secondary School Jabi, Akhigbe Way, after Chida Hotel, Abuja.

