UNIBEN admission news 2020: post-Utme forms, past questions, lists – The journey for the 2020/2021 admission into the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has already begun, if you wrote the 2020/2021 Utme and selected UNIBEN as your choice of University, then this post is for you.

In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2020/2021 admission into UNIBEN which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for UNIBEN post-Utme.

This post will be updated daily with the latest information about UNIBEN admission 2020/2021 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:

UNIBEN JAMB Fixed Post UTME Cut off Mark

Several students are asking questions like: I scored 200 and above, but I was not given admission to study my desired course. Yes, this is because you didn’t score up to the school’s required Post UTME score.

The truth is that candidates with higher JAMB and post UTME scores are first considered for admission, before candidates who scored the exact cut off mark. In Nigerian tertiary institutions, the truth is that the higher your scores, the higher your chance of being admitted.

UNIBEN Departmental Cut off Mark

Before anything, I would love to point this fact out. The University of Benin does not have a specific cut off mark for courses. But this does not mean that any candidate who selected the school during their jamb registration as the preferred institution and scored below 200 will be granted access to write the UNIBEN Post Utme exam.

Candidates who scored a minimum of one 200 in JAMB UTME examination are automatically qualified to apply for admission into any of their chosen courses.

However, due to the high number of students who are choosing UNIBEN as their preferred institution, the admission processes is competitive and the school is giving out admission to candidates based on their JAMB score and O’level grades. UNIBEN post-Utme forms 2020/2021

The UNIBEN post –UTME for 2020/2021 admissions has not been announced yet by the management of the university, however those eligible to buy the UNIBEN post-Utme form are all candidates who chose UNIBEN as the first choice of University and scored 180 and above can apply for the 2020/2021 Admission screening.

We will continue to update this post as soon as the forms are available, always come to this page from time to time to check if UNIBEN post-Utme forms are available for 2020/2021 admissions.

For full details of cut-off marks for all departments in UNIBEN read this post here!

UNIBEN Nature of Admission Screening 2020/2021

The University of Benin holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

Birth Certification/Age Declaration.

A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status

slip

UNIBEN admission lists updates

The UNIBEN admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.

UNIBEN admission list for 2018/2020/2021 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.

Admission into UNIBEN is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.

UNIBEN post-Utme past questions and answers

If you are really serious about gaining admission into UNIBEN this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.

Goodluck in your journey to becoming UNIBEN student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!