Anambra state records first confirm coronavirus case (Details)

BREAKING: Anambra state records first confirm coronavirus case – Anambra State has recorded their first confirmed case of coronavirus according to latest data released by Nigeria center for disease control (NCDC) on Friday 10th of April 2020.

FRESH facts have emerged that the COVID-19 index case discovered in Anambra State on Friday actually visited the two major cities of Awka and Onitsha before traveling to his home town, Adazi in Anaocha local government area and was admitted at St Joseph’s Hospital in the town.

“The case was first treated as a mild malaria unknowingly at Regina-Caeli Hospital, Awka. He left and later traveled to Onitsha, before returning to Adazi-Nnukwu hospital where it was finally suspected to be Covic-19, after exhibiting the symptoms. “Result came in and it was positive,” Sunday Vanguard was told yesterday.

Our source could not confirm if the index case visited any hospital in Onitsha, or other places he visited in the city before returning to Adazi.

Anambra records first confirm coronavirus caseAccording to the source, the index case, who returned from Lagos, was already in Anambra State before the closure of Niger Bridge between Asaba and Onitsha.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Don Adinuba said shortly after the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed the incident, that contact tracing had begun.

The Commissioner also confirmed that the index case was already in the state before the border closure.

As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths.

Already the Anambra State government has been observing lockdown just like Lagos, FCT and Ogun states.