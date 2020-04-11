Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FIRS Recruitment portal 2020: Requirements & latest update (April 2020) – You are notified about the FIRS Recruitment 2020/2021 form website for Candidate interested and qualified to work with the Federal Inland Revenue Service. All job notifications are free and timely – to apply now visit www.firs.gov.ng or FIRS recruitment portal. Apply here!

All application is available at official website of Federal Inland Revenue Service at www.firs.gov.ng

Requirement for FIRS Recruitment 2020/2021 Form

Applicant must have A Bachelor or Master’s Degree in Engineering, Geology, Statistics, Computer Science or another relevant discipline in the quantitative field, Or Higher National Diploma in Accounting, Economics, Law, Accounting, Banking & Finance, Economics, Engineering, Geology, and Statistics. Applicant must also present a medical report to prove the state of his health. Applicant should have good communication skill. Applicant must know about Computer Science. Appropriate discipline in Computer knowledge and also acquainted with Microsoft Office, Web Applications and the use of relevant applications to enable effective delivery of service, to qualify for the application.

How To Apply For FIRS Recruitment 2020/2021 Form

You can visit the official website of the Federal Inland Revenue Service at www.firs.gov.ng

And follow the listed guidelines to apply

You may also address your application to the office below once the form is out.

The Director, Procurement Department, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Revenue House (Annex III), Sokode Crescent, Off Michael Okpara Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Please Note This: