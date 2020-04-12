Civil Defense (NSCDC) Recruitment Screening Date & Exam Centers: Check NSCDC Screening Date here. In this page you will get latest update about the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps recruitment examination updates and screening centers for 2020/2021. Ensure you BOOKMARK this page on your device for future preference – View shortlisted here!
Civil defense screening/ exam will come up in Match, 2020 at various state headquarters and other locations that will be communicated soon.
Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), hereby inform all applicants who applied to NSCDC recruitment into different positions to check their emails for updated information on the exercise.
Applicants who do not receive any information through their emails before the date of the exercise are by this notice advised to report to the screening centers chosen in their application forms with the printed summary data page.
Civil Defense Screening Requirements
All applicants are to come along with the following:
- a well filled attestation form with genuine referees
- original copies of credential and 3 photocopies
- certificate of physical fitness
- 8 copies of recent passport photographs and any other updated information on their emails
Note: same copies of the passports will be used for further documentation in the recruitment process.
Eligible States for Screening
See the List of Shortlisted States below;
- Abia State
- Adamawa State
- Akwa Ibom State
- Anambra State
- Bauchi State
- Bayelsa State
- Benue State
- Borno State
- Cross River State
- Delta State
- Ebonyi State
- Edo State
- Ekiti State
- Enugu State
- Federal Capital Territory
- Gombe State
- Imo State
- Jigawa State
- Kaduna State
- Kano State
- Katsina State
- Kebbi State
- Kogi State
- Kwara State
- Lagos State
- Nasarawa State
- Niger State
- Ogun State
- Ondo State
- Osun State
- Oyo State
- Plateau State
- Rivers State
- Sokoto State
- Taraba State
- Yobe State
- Zamfara State
IMPORTANT NOTICE!
- The Screening Exercise date will commence anytime soon. BOOKMARK this page.
- Any shortlisted candidate that fails to show up for screening in between the aforementioned period will be Automatically Disqualified.
- Shortlisted candidates are advised to check their email (submitted during registration) for further details on the screening procedures.