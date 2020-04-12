Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today Sunday, April 12, 2020 – IPOB N50million donation to Biafra citizens, others top today’s Biafra news in Nigerian newspapers today Sunday, April 12, 2020 – This is the summary of top 10 trending Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra news Today Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Below are Nnamdi Kanu & Biafra news in Nigerian Newspapers today:

Leader of Biafra group resigns – Ebuta Ogar Takon, the deputy national leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has resigned from the position.

National leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard made the announcement in a statement he signed and made available to DAILY POST on Friday.

He said that Ogar Takon has been replaced by a new deputy, who also goes by the name Ebuta Takon Akor and hails from Ejagham, in Cross River State.

Mr Richard said “the former deputy took the decision to bow out from office but still remained a respected senior officer.”

Richard recovered from the dreaded Coronavirus disease earlier in the week after being in isolation for over 2 weeks.

He was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

1) Nnamdi Kanu makes shocking revelations about Osinbajo, Abba Kyari – Leader of the proscribed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is currently critically down with the Coronavirus disease.

Nnamdi Kanu, who is a wanted man in Nigeria and could not attend the funeral of his parents, also claimed that President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura, Isa Funtua, Tukur Buratai, Lai Mohammed, Yemi Osinbajo, Sultan of Sokoto, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, have been deceiving Nigerians that the man they voted into power in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari, is still alive.

Kanu is claiming that the man who addressed Nigerians on Sunday in a nationwide broadcast on government’s efforts in the fight against Coronavirus in the country was someone he described as Jubril Al-Sudani masked as President Buhari.

He said the same mask is being made for Osinbajo and Abba Kyari, who, according to him, are critically ill…Read more here!

2) COVID-19: IPOB donates N50million to Biafra citizens – The Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu has announced a donation of N50 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Biafra land.

Making the announcement on Friday in an audio broadcast made available to the Nation, the IPOB leader said the contingency fund was from IPOB’s coffers.

He said that part of the fund would be used to ensure that some hospitals located at strategic centres in the Southeast zone are equipped to tackle the scourge.

“We never knew that the virus is coming, we have commitments all over the world, we are committing initial N50 million to make sure we educate and prepare our people for what is to come.”

He said that N300 million would be budgeted to fight the disease, adding that the initial N50 million that would be available will be used to also pay the nurses and doctors that would be hired to do the work.

“We will establish one hospital in every state of Biafra including Edo State. We are going to open food store for the people. If you are to confine the people at home, you must make sure they don’t die of hunger. We are even going to feed those who are not IPOB members. This is what advanced countries are doing for their people,” he said.

3) IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Accuses Britain Of Killing Biafra, Vows To Restore It – The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has accused Britain of being responsible for the ‘death’ of Biafra republic.

The secessionist leader in a claim on his Twitter account on Saturday, said the Republic of Biafra – which existed between 1967 and 1970 – was ‘unlawfully made defunct’ by Britain.

Recall that the period between 1967 and 1970 was Nigeria’s civil war period when federal forces engaged the Biafran forces who wanted to break away from the country.

It is believed Britain secretly provided support for the federal forces in terms of weapons and military intelligence during the civil war.

4) Biafra: Kanu to lead IPOB one million man march in US – Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has disclosed the plan by his group to stage a million man march in Capitol Hill, Washington DC, USA for the agitation of Biafra and condemnation of various insecurity challenges in Nigeria, as well as the recent decisions of the Supreme Court.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful disclosed this in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday.

According to the statement, “the global and indomitable family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to humbly notify Biafrans, friends of Biafra, persecuted Judeo-Christian communities in Nigeria, victims of terrorism and state sponsored genocide, including all who are reeling from brutal land grabbing tendencies of the vandals from the Sahel, about the upcoming IPOB One Million Man Match scheduled to hold in Washington DC on 20th of June 2020.

5) ‘Biafra Is Buried’, Former Presidential Aspirant Tells Nnamdi Kanu, Other Agitators – “Biafra is buried“, a former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has told Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other pro-Biafra agitators agitating for the Republic of Biafra.

It was gathered that Garba, a former Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made this comment on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, in response to Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for speaking against the Senate’s approval of $22.79bn external loan requested for by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This online news platform understands that Senate President, Ahmad Lawan had approved the loan following a heated debate in the Nigerian Senate which ended up in a closed session that lasted for 30minutes.

Abaribe, a senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party, had tackled Lawan for “shutting out the rest of the senate members out on the approval of the loan.”

“We are going to pass a loan of $22.7billion for which we are being denied the privilege to express our reservations. You are putting us in a very impossible position.

“There are some aspect of this loan that we object to. I want to ask on behalf of our colleagues here that we take these items one by one and vote on them.”

“I want to quote one popular saying that he who goes a borrowing, goes a sorrowing,” Abaribe had said.

6) Why it’s difficult for Ndigbo to forget Biafra –Nnabuife: Chairman, Anambra South Traditional Rulers Forum, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, Ezeoha of Isseke in Ihiala LGA, Anambra State has taken a critical look at the war against corruption under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch, pointing out some loopholes.

What is your assessment of Buhari – led administration in terms of fight against corruption?

Well, the way to fight corruption or fighting corruption means more than the present government is doing. If the fight is selective, then it is counter productive. If on the other hand the fight is by lip service, it is also counter productive.

There are many ways of fighting corruption – increasing productivity and making sure that more jobs are created. If the vice of society becomes reduced. Fighting corruption should not only be talked about but also demonstrated in all strata of life in the country.

Fighting corruption means there won’t be anything that will be anti economic, anti government and anti society.

When your government is nepotic, you’re not fighting any corruption because you are aggravating the indices of corruption. You should put square peg in a square hole.

7) Insecurity: Biafra group rejects community policing, faults Southeast governors – Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has rejected a community policing format proposed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP for the Southeast region.

The BNYL also faulted Southeast leaders for accepting the idea.

National leader of the group, Princewill Chimezie Richard while addressing reporters in Owerri, Imo State capital on Saturday, said that any security still controlled by the Federal government ends in futility.

He lamented decision of the Southeast governors to sideline Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Pan Igbo organizations who have rejected the proposed community policing.

He said the leadership of Igboland and other areas in the east rest with these social-cultural organizations and not the political leaders

8) Killings: We’ll give herdsmen bloodiest retaliation – Biafra group vows: The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has condemned the recent killing of seven villagers in Delta State by suspected Fulani herdsmen, vowing to retaliate.

Recall that the corpses of eight farmers, reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at Uwheru in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, last Friday were recently exhumed by a search team made up of police personnel and representatives of the community for investigation.

Two of the corpses were exhumed on Sunday, while six others were exhumed on Monday afternoon.

BNYL Chief of General Staff, Linus Asuquo Essien, in a statement to DAILY POST on Friday blamed Southern leaders for the continuous attacks in the region.

9) Imo: Uzodinma must quit Govt House March 9 – Biafra Zionists: Members of the Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, on Wednesday, issued a fresh ultimatum to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The pro-Biafra group said Uzodinma must quit the Imo Government House by March 9, 2020 for the sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This is also as they threatened to drag President Muhammadu Buhari and Service Chiefs to the International Criminal Court, ICC, over the latest killings across the country.

The group spoke in reaction to the reported killing and burying of 7 villagers in Delta State community by suspected herdsmen.

10) Nnamdi Kanu: Family commends police, journalists – Family of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has commended the Abia State Police Command and journalists for their contributions towards the peaceful burial of their parents.

Briefing newsmen at their country home at Isiama Afaraukwu, spokesman of the family, Kanunta Kanu, said their parents were embodiment of peace while they lived.

He explained that this accounted for why his father, as the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu, was given the title of Omeudo, stressing that he lived with that peaceful virtue till death.

Kanu said the family was grateful to journalists within and outside Abia for bringing what transpired at the burial to the entire world.