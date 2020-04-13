Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FG to soon establish NIPOST bank, says Postmaster General – The new Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Bayo Adewusi, has said Nigerian Post Office (NIPOST) bank will soon be established.

Adewusi disclosed this while featuring on a call-in political programme, ‘Southwest Political Circuit’, on Ibadan-based Fresh F. M. radio at the weekend.

Adewusi, who was appointed as the chief executive officer of NIPOST three months ago, said the organisation is in the process of being unbundled, adding that three companies have been registered to carry out specific services under NIPOST mandate. The companies include transport and logistics, property development and banking.

According to him, the bank, which will be a bridge between commercial and micro finance bank, will operate at NIPOST branches and take banking services to the doorsteps of the masses. It will also support businesses at local levels across Nigeria.

He said the process of establishing the bank had begun, noting that it will progress as soon as COVID-19 lockdown is over.

He said NIPOST bank will promote financial inclusion as it will provide banking services in several areas which existing banks do not cover.