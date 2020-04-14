Npower Stipend Latest News March 2020 Payment

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FG Begins Payment Of N30,000 To N-power Beneficiaries soon – The Federal Government on Tuesday unveiled plans to commence payment of N30,000 to all N-Power beneficiaries as from today, Tuesday.

The notice was contained in a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mr. Salisu Na’inna Dambatta.

The statement read: “The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said that the 500,000-strong N-Power enrollees throughout the country should expect to receive bank credit alerts for outstanding payments of their monthly entitlement from today, Tuesday, April 14.

This followed the signing of the payment mandate by Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, after all due processes were concluded in line with the rules guiding Federal Government’s public financial expenditure.

“Those responsible for processing the payment must do it in conformity with the necessary rules and regulations to ensure accountability.

“Now that the rules were followed strictly and the process concluded, I was given the assurance that they will start receiving credit alerts from their banks today, Tuesday, April 14, 2020,” the statement read in part.

The creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is leading to the institutionalisation of the programme, which entails that payments for N-Power participants or their enrolment must be through transparent processes in line with the relevant rules to ensure accountability.

The minister restated the resolve of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), including the N-Power component, to ensure transparency, effectiveness, accountability and the judicious application of public resources in running the programmes.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will along with relevant partners drive the overhauling process to ensure that the expected benefits of the NSIPs are realised in full,” she said.

It can be recalled that the N-Power Programme is a job creation and skills empowerment programme of the Federal Government, which is designed to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills to become practical solution providers in their communities, enabling them to become innovative players in the domestic and global markets. The N-Power programme is for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35.

Under the arrangement, enrolled participants will be weaned off the programme after every 24 months to be replaced by another batch of youths drawn from across the country. Each participant is paid N30,000 monthly allowance.

N-POWER Beneficiaries: FG accused of delaying payment – Some Nigerians on Thursday accused the Federal Government of delaying payment of the beneficiaries of its N-POWER programme.

The beneficiaries who are yet to receive their March stipends have urged the government to ensure prompt payment, following the lockdown in most parts of the country, aimed at controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

Oluwaglory in a tweet said: “Npower Volunteers are hungry. Pay them their March Stipends and also ensure timely payment of their Stipends henceforth. They have suffered enough of hunger and neglection.”

Ojoye Tosin via his twitter handle said: “Please @segalink help Npower volunteers with this. They have not been paid their March stipends. These are beneficiaries who have worked, they deserved to be paid. Please @Sadiya_farouq pay Npower beneficiaries who have worked.”

Npower Stipend Latest News March 2020 Payment is here – We’re about giving you latest news updates about Npower Stipend For March 2020 now. Many beneficiaries have their hearts filled with joy – Apply for N-Power 2020 here!

The N-power program of the federal republic of Nigeria has starts payment of stipends to beneficiaries

The administrators recently announced the payment of npower Stipend 2020 also known as npower allowances.

Keep reading to find out Latest news updates from npower.

According to N-power administrators recorded by recruitmentportalngr.com, it was entailed that the first beneficiaries of N-power will also continue to get their monthly stipend.

True to the administrators words, their npower stipend has been allocated, it was disclosed that over 4,500 of N-Power youth volunteers will receive their stipends.

You should also know that the BSSIO through GEEP component is ready to support the beneficiaries with non interest loan to set-up micro businesses.

But presently, we have news about Npower stipends for March for you.

Hope you know that through npower Nigeria that the Buhari administration is here to create more jobs in Nigeria.

See some of the comments gathered from N-power beneficiaries who were glad to be among the beneficiaries that’ll get this month stipends below :

“N-power has finally fulfilled their unending promises to 2017 batch which was filled and submitted online via npvn.npower.gov.ng“.

Kudos to Buhari government and N-power team.

“The beneficiaries of npower Stipend 2020 said they will repay the government with dedication at their PPA and vote for Buhari re-election”.

Another commented “I so happy for Npower programme, thank you Lord, thank you N-power”.

You can login to your profile from npvn.npower.gov.ng/my profile to keep checking.

Though, the administrators have promised to circulate the stipends to all.

The administrators of the scheme also announced that all beneficiaries would get their allowances once all affected concern is tackled.

We’ll keep you updated with relevant news about the stipends.

If you want to get March 2020 stipend updates, then make sure you visit us often.

If you’ve want latest npower news about Npower Stipend 2020 now, comment now so we can update you late.