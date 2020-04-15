Bayelsa Billionaire Keniebi Okoko not dead, but on ICU after surgery

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Bayelsa Billionaire Keniebi Okoko dies after Power failure during Surgery – Bayelsa Born Billionaire Businessman, Keniebi Okoko who was rumored dead has been reported alive on intensive care unit in Lagos Hospital.

New details have emerged that the earlier report of his death is false.

According to NAIJA LIVE TV, A reliable source close to the Bayelsa born Billionaire said on Whatsapp Messager that He died a painful death from the Anaesthesia Liposuction.

The source said; “while the operation was going successful, there was a power outbreak in the hospital”.

The Source said; “Doctors in the hospital tried all their possible best to put on the Generator in the hospital but Generator refuse to start”.

Pastor Keniebi Okoko before his unfortunate death was a Successful businessman, philanthropist and a major Financial Supporter of Salvation Ministries Port Harcourt