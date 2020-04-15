Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Deadline for Printing of Original Jamb Result for 2020 Utme – Following the just concluded examination organized by Joint Admission And Matriculation Board in March 2020, the board has published almost all the results of students making it easy for them to know their results status in the just concluded examination, the board has as well made the result checking more easy as you can check it at the Convenient of your home using just your phone and a working sim card you used upon registration.

Many people have been asking when the printing of original Jamb result will end but this post will clarify you on that.

For now the printing of the 2020 Original result is ongoing and it’s not going to end anytime soon but it will cost you nothing if you print yours and keep while you wait for screening registration for different schools. But also remember to keep them it safe as it will be used during the time of any school that gives you admission.

Kindly use these steps to print yours

Today, you will quickly take a look at the topic “How To Print Original JAMB Result Slip | Original JAMB Result Portal [Jamb.org.ng]“.

This has become very necessary as a result of the very many emails, searches, calls and comments we have been receiving from several students concerning how to print original JAMB result for their clearance into various schools in the 2020/2021 academic session.

How to Print Original JAMB Result Slip

By now, every newly admitted students should understand the implications of not having his or her JAMB original result and therefore, if you happen to be among those that have been searching for answers to [original jamb result portal, original jamb result 2020, picture of original jamb result, jamb result slip reprinting, jamb slip retrieval, jamb registration slip printing, check jamb result 202, jamb original result 2020, How To Print Original JAMB Result Slip | Original JAMB Result Portal [Jamb.org.ng]], then you can see that you are not the only one.

Nonetheless, you shall get all the information you have been searching for right here on this blog.

It is important to keep in hands your JAMB original result if you are entering a higher educational institution in Nigeria in 2020 or 2021

It is stress-free to print out the JAMB result slip because the official site of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has a detailed direction how the task can be accomplished.

How To Print JAMB result

Here is a simple instruction you can follow to get your 2020 JAMB slip.

Anyone should find this easy:

Step 1 – Visit the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board site http://www.jamb.org.ng/ and log in to a personal profile.

You will have to fill out the email (you have provided during original registration) and password.

New users should create an account.

You need to type your name, email address, chose a pass code, and choose ‘Sign up’ to complete the first step.

Make sure you didn’t have an account before because JAMB allows only one profile per person.

Step 2 – Sign in, Now you should enter your personal account easily.

This is a webpage that includes numerous options and service offered by JAMB in Nigeria.

Step 3 – There is an option that says ‘Print Result Slip’, and it is hard not to notice.

So click on it.

Step 4 – Users who wish to print JAMB result will have to pay for this service.

The automatic Transaction ID is created as soon as you choose to ‘Print’ and you will be shown a confirmation screen.

Step 5 – It is advised to remember your Transaction ID (this number is hard to miss because it is presented in bold red color).

You should double check this page before you continue, but note that the copy of this page will be emailed you by the server.

Step 6 – Press ‘Continue’ and you can pay with your credit card or select a different payment method.

JAMB original result can be paid for using ATM, Quickteller or cash at your bank.

The transaction ID is must know if you select such means because you have to pay for that particular order only.

Step 7 – If you have chosen to proceed with your card, you will be forwarded to the next webpage where you can fill out the information about the bank card.

Then you can press the ‘Pay’ option to continue.

Step 8 – Once you have successfully paid for the slip printing, you can check out ‘My Payment Section’ in your account.

Besides, you should receive a text message on your phone and an email with the transaction ID.

You can press ‘Continue’ since you haven’t printed anything yet.

Step 9 – Now you can enter your exam registration number and year when you have bypassed the examination.

Step 10 – That’s it. You can see the option to print JAMB result slip so print it.

This is how each Nigerian pupil who participated in the examination held by Nigerian Joint Admission and Matriculation Board can print JAMB result.

It doesn’t matter what year you took part in the exams; you can always pay money and have your results printed out to have an original document right in your hands.

That’s the much we can take on the topic “How To Print Original JAMB Result Slip 2020 | Original JAMB Result Portal [Jamb.org.ng]“.