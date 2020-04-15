Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

UNIZIK admission news 2020: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists – The journey for the 2020/2021 admission into the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) has already begun, if you wrote the 2020/2021 Utme and selected UNIZIK as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.UNIZIK.edu.ng for latest updates!

In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2020/2021 admission into UNIZIK which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for UNIZIK post-Utme.

This post will be updated daily with the latest information about UNIZIK admission 2020/2021 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:

UNIZIK Departmental Cut-off Mark 2020

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of one 180 in UTME examination is eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.

Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the admission processes is competitive and an admission is given based on JAMB score and O level grades.

Below are courses offered in the university as well as their cut off mark;

220 – 240 – Medicine (O’ Level result with one sitting only) and Nursing 200 – Mass Communication, Common Law, Pharmacy, Anatomy, Physiology 190 – Computer Science, English Language, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Geology, all engineering courses except Agricultural and Biosystem Engineering. 180 – All other courses

UNIZIK Nature of Admission Screening 2020

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result.

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

Birth Certification/Age Declaration.

A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status

slip

UNIZIK Address and Locations

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University is located in the heart of the town of Anambra State, Onitsha Express Way, Awka, Nigeria.

UNIZIK admission lists updates

The UNIZIK admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.

UNIZIK admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.

Admission into UNIZIK is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.

UNIZIK post-Utme past questions and answers

If you are really serious about gaining admission into UNIZIK this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.

If you need UNIZIK post-Utme past questions and answers you can get it by visiting nairabookstore.com for all your past questions and answers.

Goodluck in your journey to becoming UNIZIK student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!