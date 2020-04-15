UTME result: How to Check JAMB Results 2020 – Jamb Result Checker

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

UTME result: How to Check JAMB Result 2020| Jamb Result Checker – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB Result for 2020. You can check your JAMB UTME Result online yourself without the use of scratch card. It’s EASY and FREE.

JAMB, has released the result of the Computer Based Test of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for the candidates that wrote the examination on 14th March, 2020. Please see how to check your result below;

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) have said that the results for the 2020 UTME are now ready and available online. The JAMB UTME Results has been sent to your email and mobile phone numbers used during registrations. Also, you can check your Jamb Score using your Jamb RegNo only. Please see the link above or at the end of this post.

How to check JAMB CBT 2020 UTME Results Online

See How to Check Your Jamb UTME CBT Result Online for FREE. You can check your Jamb 2020 Result yourself with Mobile Phone or Laptop. Follow the Guide provided below.

But before you proceed to check your Jamb Result, note that as of now, you are limited to only 5 TIMES of checking your result after which you will be asked to purchase Jamb e-facility card.

Step 1. Go to JAMB UTME e-Registration Portal here: http://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility

Step 2. When the page loads up, Login and click on the box”Check 2020 UTME Examination Results”

Step 3. Your score will be displayed on your computer screen or it will display “You Do Not Have Any Result Yet“.

Jamb Results Checkers – Results of UTME Candidates

On this note, all 2020 UTME candidates who are yet to check their results due to network problem, wrong email address and password, etc

“You Do Not Have Any Result Yet” Jamb Candidates

Important Notice: Only Candidates, who have written their examination 1 to 3 days before are expected to see their results online but if you see the message “You Do Not Have Any Result Yet”, please keep checking every day.

Do you know that the most important thing after successfully writing your 2020 jamb exams is to check your score?

This article is a detailed guild on on how to check JAMB result without PIN and serial number.

We realize that 2020 jamb candidates have been searching for how to check their results with just jamb registration number, no one want to go through the rigorous process involved while using pin and serial number.

Everyone wants short cut in which they won’t spend unnecessary time, hour and resources when there are well known short cut to still actualize their aim and objectives.

Before we show you how to check your jamb result without pin and serial number there are certain things we will like you to note about jamb result checker.

JAMB Checker 2020

If you are ask What is JAMB result checker?in your post UTME screening exams, Hope you can give a simple explanation?

Jamb result checker is a platform that helps you to check your jamb results slip.

It’s just the process of checking your jamb score after a successful jamb exams.

How To Check JAMB Result Online 2020

If you want to check your jamb results right now you can follow our tips and tutorials here now!!!!!

Remember that you can check your jamb results using phones, iPad and computer systems.

All candidates can simply send RESULT, via SMS, to 55019 using the same number that was used for registration.

After entering the information correctly, the result, would be replied as an SMS shortly after.

First you have to visit the official jamb website/ JAMB Portal – http://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility If you don’t have a jamb profile, create one now, if you have login. On the left bar on your system click on ‘Result Notification’ and select UTME Examination A space will be provide for you to input your jamb registration number. Input your jamb registration number in the right format. Finally click on Check result

How To Print Original JAMB Result 2020.

Before you can be able or granted access to print your JAMB original result, you must maintain a profile with JAMB.

The procedure in creating your account free of charge has been explained here

Lets assume you now have your profile, click here and login to your profile.

to your profile. To sign in one needs a valid email address and password.

On your profile locate “ Print result slip”

Take note of an important transaction ID that is generated.

that is generated. A continue button comes up for you to click on so as to go over the next stage.

Make payment for your JAMB original result using an online payment method or bank.

After you finalize your payment, you will be asked to enter your your JAMB registration number and exam year .

and . After this you will now be able to print your result.

Important Update To JAMBITE 2020

Do not pay anyone money just to check your results, you can do it your self.

If you couldn’t find your result on jamb portal, give it a trial in few days time.

If the system is busy, you can equally check it at night when most people are asleep.

Now that you have successfully checked your results, it’s time to start preparing for post utme screening exams.

JAMB Result Checking Instructions 2020

The first thing to do is to visit jamb result checker.

Or you follow the instruction listed above.

You can now input your PIN, Serial No or Reg Number.

Don’t forget to print out your results for future references.

How To Check Jamb Result On Your Jamb Profile Account 2020

With the introduction of JAMB profile we all can now do various things through the jamb profile account. Remember that you must have and maintain a personal profile account with jamb before now.

I believed that you all created your individual account during jamb online registration process? If yes then it’s time to put that account into use, using it to check your score and aggregate score obtain from the joint admission and Matriculation board jamb…

The main question on the mind of thousands of candidates now is how do i check my name on the just released JAMB results through my jamb profile?

Don’t panic about the process that is what this page is all about, we are going to give you a well detailed guide that will see you through checking your jamb results right now.

Put on your data to connect your system be it phones, tablets, iPhone, iPhone or laptops to the internet. Open your favorite browser, if you should ask me I would have preferred Chrome or Firefox or any responsive browser. Now log to http://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility By now a space will appear for you to type in your username and password. Input this details correctly. Note: password are always sensitive. Now locate a Blue Box which says “Check 2020 UTME Examination Result“ At this point you only need to enter your jamb registration number correctly and in the right format as it appeared on your slip. You can equally enter your email address. Then you need to perform the last action by clicking on ‘Check My Results’. Give the system time to search your result, if much people are online checking their results it will be slow,if your connection is slow same thing applies. But once your result has been fetch by the system it will display it to you.

Thing To Note Before Checking Your 2020 Jamb Results

No need to get a scratch card : cards system has been eliminated by jamb boss.

: cards system has been eliminated by jamb boss. JAMB result is fina l: upgrading of scores and editing of results are all scam don’t fall for it.

l: upgrading of scores and editing of results are all scam don’t fall for it. Jamb remains transparent in all they do, they won’t ask you for money to rank you higher.

Immediately you are done checking your result the next thing to do is to check your school of choice here, try to find out the latest information.

Your 2020 jamb result can be checked on any device you have that can connect to the net..

My 2020 Jamb Score Is Low What Should I Do

If your jamb score is low please listen to the following instructions:

Never you seek help online in exchange for money.

There is nothing you can do to change the score.

Upgrading of score is a scam.

Remain calm and accept what you have seen.

Explore other options like polytechnics, universities that accept lower score or college of education.

Check when jamb change of course form will be out.

Finally don’t Transact with faceless people online.

What To Do If You Don’t See Your JAMB 2020 Result Yet

“You Do Not Have Any Result Yet;” is one of the sad news any candidates should see but it does happen.

if you have checked your result and you get this response just relax and check by after few days or the next 24 hour.

We have written an article if the problem prolong click here for it

Alternatively you can log onto JAMB profile. Here is the way:

Sign into your JAMB profile.

Input your reg. no.

What Is Next After Checking Your JAMB 2020 Results?

Now that you have been able to see your JAMB score the main question is what next? No matter how low you score as far as its not below 100 there is still chances that you might still be consider for admission in either polytechnics or universities.

First your JAMB score should determine your next move. Did you score at least 180 and above? You still stand a chance to take post UTME written exam in the university of your choice as over 99.9% accept 180. Did you score 160 to 79 in JAMB? If yes there are a few universities that accept that score but majority of them are in the core North like university of maiduguri accept 160 and some other few like some colleges of education which are affiliated with most universities will accept lower score. Get a complete list here If you got 100 above you still have a good chance and sure standing in securing admission into 99.9 polytechnics in Nigeria be it federal or state owned. Another step to take is to quickly get a change of institution form if you wish to change to any school that will accept your score. I have written an article here on JAMB change of course form here. After your change of course form, try to know the departmental cut off mark for the course you change to and work towards that as your prepare for the forthcoming post UTME screening exercise. Never stop reading for your post UTME screening exercise that is coming. Please don’t relax instead double your reading.

Get past questions if possible and study with it!

Date Exam Result Status 14th March 2020 JAMB UTME 2020 Results Released 16th March 2020 JAMB UTME 2020 Results Released 17th March 2020 JAMB UTME 2020 Results Released 18th March 2020 JAMB UTME 2020 Results Released 19th March 2020 JAMB UTME 2020 To be released Today 20th March 2020 JAMB UTME 2020 will be Released 21st March 2020 JAMB UTME 2020 will be Released 23rd March 2020 JAMB UTME 2020 will be Released

