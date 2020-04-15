Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

VIDEO: Hunger in Abuja as Residents Steal Rice from a Moving Truck – The ongoing COVID-19 is spreading in Nigeria, but hunger is spreading even more, earlier this week a video surfaced online with hundreds of hungry residents attacking a truckload of bread for survival.

This time the hunger has spread to Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja as another video currently treading shows residents of Abuja was seen stealing rice from a moving truck on a broad day light.

The video is truly a picture typical depiction of the hunger in the land.

See video below: