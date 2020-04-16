Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Govt Approves N30,000 Monthly Salary For unemployed youths – The Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, has distributed stimulus package to vulnerable persons and citizens in the 18 local government areas of the state .

Distributing the items on Wednesday at CROSPIL in Calabar, Ayade said he had already approved N 30, 000 as monthly stipend for beneficiaries of the automatic employment given to 8, 000 youths between the ages of 18 and 35 starting from Tuesday next week.

He said , “ Distributing food is not the real palliatives , the real palliative is in giving people jobs. Palliative which is temporal is for poor and vulnerable people who cannot fend for themselves .

“ We are starting the real palliative on Tuesday . Whether you are a gardener or cleaner ; whatever you can do , we will give you a job but we can only pay you N 30, 000. If you know you need it and want to earn that amount , please put down your names and phone numbers; you will be contacted.

“ The food will be shared through our traditional rulers to all the 18 LGAs. We want it to get to the grass roots ; this is not about political party, it is about governance. We will also give to churches and various religious organisations to distribute because they know the people well. ”