Protest in Delta state Over Lockdown Extension (Photos+Videos) – Women in Sapele, Delta state today staged a protest over the extension of the lockdown in the state.

The state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday April 14th, announced a two weeks extension of the lockdown in the state. The state currently has three confirmed cases of COVID19 with one death.

The protesting women say they are hungry and do not have food to feed themselves or their family members. They are demanding the state government to lift the ban on movement of restriction for them to about their businesses so they can provide for their families.

Meanwhile a policeman in Delta State on Wednesday, allegedly shot a protesting woman, left his rifle behind and ran to an unknown location.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, told reporters that “the police are on the trail of the suspect in order to intensify investigations into the matter.”

The protest recorded its first casualty as the protester was shot by a policeman as the women protested over hunger.

The woman is now lying in a critical condition in the hospital after the officer shot her two legs.

The victim was reportedly shot at a close range in both legs by the trigger-happy policeman despatched to restore normalcy in the area.

The policeman was said to have immediately ran away leaving his service rifle behind in a desperate move to avoid mob attack.