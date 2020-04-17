Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Toyin Abraham replaces Funke Akindele as NCDC COVID-19 Ambassador (Video) – NCDC has replaced Nollywood actress Funke Akindele with colleague Toyin Abraham as new COVID-19 ambassador.

Toyin Abrahama has replaced Funke Akindele in the video adverts created by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the campaign on Coronavirus (Covid-19) prevention, cause amd spread.

Funke Akindele-Bello was sacked after flouting of Federal Government social distancing directives by throwing a house party on her husband’s birthday, with over 20 people in attendance. The videos from the event were shared on social media and it sparked several controversies which led to the actress offering a public apology and being arraigned in court.

NCDC shared the recent video on their social media page with caption;

In Yoruba language, actress @toyin_abraham1 talks about how to protect yourself and prevent the spread of #COVID19

Please watch, download and share with your family and loved ones

This video is in partnership with @UN_Nigeria @UNDPNigeria