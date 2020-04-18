Npower News 2020 – See Today’s 10 latest salary Updates Here

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-POWER Beneficiaries: FG accused of delaying payment – Some Nigerians on Thursday accused the Federal Government of delaying payment of the beneficiaries of its N-POWER programme.

The beneficiaries who are yet to receive their March stipends have urged the government to ensure prompt payment, following the lockdown in most parts of the country, aimed at controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

Oluwaglory in a tweet said: “Npower Volunteers are hungry. Pay them their March Stipends and also ensure timely payment of their Stipends henceforth. They have suffered enough of hunger and neglection.”

Ojoye Tosin via his twitter handle said: “Please @segalink help Npower volunteers with this. They have not been paid their March stipends. These are beneficiaries who have worked, they deserved to be paid. Please @Sadiya_farouq pay Npower beneficiaries who have worked.”

Npower payment: what to do if you didn’t receive your February stipend – The Senior special assistant to the president on job creation and youth empowerment, Afolabi Imokhuede has said that payment would commence this last Friday during his live Facebook chat with the npower volunteers and it was so.

Though the payment started as they promised on Friday, March 6, but majority of the beneficiaries cannot still get their alert on their phones and accounts.

The payment started late on that Friday but beneficiaries are experiencing issues about the payment.

N-power handlers have addressed this issue on their handles that the affected volunteers should not panic as payment is still ongoing.

They later stressed that bank like Heritage and access Diamond may experience the issue the more…Read more here!

N-Power Confirms When Beneficiaries Will Be Paid February Stipend – Administrators of the federal government social intervention scheme, N-Power have confirmed when beneficiaries of the scheme will be paid their February 2020 allowance.

It will be recalled the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, had disclosed the monthly stipends for the N-Power beneficiaries were delayed due to some data verification issues.

The Minister also added that she was still studying the files handed to her to understand the essence of the N-Power scheme.

However, speaking on Wednesday during a live Facebook chat, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment noted that the stipends will be paid this week.

Many N-Power beneficiaries have started calling out the government on social media over the delay in the payment of their N30,000 monthly stipend for the month of February.

N-Power beneficiaries protest in Lagos – Some beneficiaries of the Nigerian government empowerment programme N-Power on Tuesday protested at the Lagos Television, Alausa, Lagos State.

The aggrieved beneficiaries accused the Lagos State Government of ignoring them in its recruitment processes.

“We have volunteered for them for like three years and there is a lot of recruitment going on and we have not been considered at all,” Ayo Opeyemi, a beneficiary of N-Agro and one of the coordinators of N-power beneficiaries in Lagos State, told The Guardian.

“Federal government has done its part, paying us for like three years but our work benefits the state.”

Why we’re owing N-Power beneficiaries – FG: The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, has explained the delay in paying the monthly stipends of beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.

The minister said the delay resulted from a verification process embarked upon by the ministry.

Farouq stated this on Monday during a visit by members of the House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation. The committee, which was on a familiarisation visit to the ministry, was led by its chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Salame.

According to her, the verification process became necessary to enable the ministry to understand and have a full list of beneficiaries that were paid before she began to supervise the N-Power programme.

She said that the ministry has asked those that were in charge of the programme to provide historical background, justification, the last approval and last list of beneficiaries that were paid.

The Minister said: “I know we had a complaint in October while we just got the NSIP into the ministry and we needed to understand the programme considering that it has been in existence before we came on board. We needed to understand before we start signing for a large amount of money and that was why we had the delay then.

“Unfortunately, then we were operating with a director who was overseeing the office of the permanent secretary and then in January, we had a new permanent secretary who also had to understand the nature of the programme.”

Nigeria to overhaul N-Power, other NSIPs – The Nigerian government has said it will overhaul the N-Power scheme, school feeding programme and other projects under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

“All present processes, especially beneficiary enrolment and payments including for consultancies, are being scrutinised and stakeholders are being consulted for inputs that will lead to the total overhaul of the programmes in order to achieve the purposes for which they were established,” a spokesperson at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Rhoda Ishaku Iliya said in a statement.

Iliya said the planned overhaul of the NSIPs is to ensure maximum transparency, better efficiency and more prudent application of resources…Read more here!

Reps to probe delay in payment of allowances to N-Power beneficiaries – House of Representatives has ordered a status inquiry into federal government’s N-Power scheme under the National Social Intervention Programme.

This was after its relevant Committees met with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and others managing the scheme.

National Assembly Correspondent, Joke Adisa, reports that in 2016, the Federal Government established the National Social Intervention Programme in fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign promises to tackle poverty and end hunger in the country.

In recent times, allegations of arbitrary disengagement and non payment of allowances to beneficiaries have trailed that programme.

Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq and others present at the hearing provided insight into the lawmakers’ inquiries, insisting allegations of arbitrary disengagement and arrears of stipend are untrue

The committee said thousands of beneficiaries alleged they are owed the N30,000 monthly stipend while also being arbitrarily disengaged.

The programme includes the N-Power scheme which consists of the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Tech, N-Build and N-Creativity programmes.

N-Power beneficiaries will be paid soon – Sadiya Umar Farouq – The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has appealed to the beneficiaries of the N-Power programme of the federal government not to embark on nationwide protest over the delay in the payment of their January allowance.

In an interview with TVC News on Friday, Mrs Farouq assured the beneficiaries that the January allowance will be paid soon.

She however blamed the delay on the transfer of data from the Office of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, which was until the creation of her ministry, responsible for the running of the programme.

Mrs Farouq who also spoke on Internally Displaced Persons, said her ministry is doing everything to reach out to displaced families and constantly interven in their humanitarian needs.

While commenting on alleged corruption practice in the disbursement of relief materials to displaced persons, the minister said although there has not been a formal complaint of such incident, the ministry has read riot acts to the officials and agencies involved.

NPower Beneficiaries to Embark on Strike over Non-payment Of stipends

Beneficiaries of the NPower teaching scheme have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over the non-payment of January allowances.

The issue of non-payment of allowances was once again a matter of national discourse after a similar incident occurred in October 2019 when beneficiaries were not paid for three months.

Financial Watch had reported that since the social investment programme of the Nigerian Government was moved to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the minister, Sadiya Farouq, had been making attempts to stop some of the programmes under the scheme…Read more here!

What N-Power Cluster Heads Discussed With Minister

The N-Power team on Tuesday, met with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq in Abuja.

The N-Power team was led by Afolabi Imoukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Brimah, Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Tijjani Umar, Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

the N-Power scheme, a social intervention programme set up by President Buhari in 2016 was moved to the office of the Minister in 2019. It had been domiciled under the direct supervision of the office of the Vice President previously.

Graduate and non-graduate Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 employed in the scheme, enjoy N30, 000 monthly stipend, and devices during the duration of their stay in the scheme

Though details of the meeting on Tuesday were not disclosed, an update on the Minister’s twitter account monitored by this online medium revealed that activities around the programme, challenges and solutions were part of their discussion.

Minimum wage: did it also increase Npower beneficiaries’ stipends – President Muhammadu Buhari a few days ago signed the new national minimum wage bill of N30,000 into law which according to sources within the presidency takes immediate effect nationwide.

Ever since the passing into law of the new national minimum wage there has been a lot of rumours especially on social media that the new development has resulted in the increment of the monthly stipend of the federal government social intervention program, the Npower.

The rumor has it that the Npower monthly stipend has been increased from the regular N30,000 to N50,000 as a result of the raise in workers’ salaries across boards…Read more here!

N-Power Announces Date For 2020 Registration – The federal government social intervention scheme, N-Power has announced the commencement date for physical registration of N-Power Buildpre-selected applicants – Apply here!

It also revealed that it has added two new categories, Agric-Tech and Hospitality to the N-Build category – Read more here.

N-Power: Update on Payment of January 2020 Salary – The federal government youth empowerment scheme N-Power has said payment of salary for January 2020, will start very soon.

FINANCIAL WATCH gathered N-Power revealed this in a statement on its handle earlier this week – Read more here!

N-Power news update: Training Date, Venue Released for N-Tech participants – The social investment program of the federal government of Nigeria has announced the schedule of training program for 2020 N-Tech participants – You can apply for other N-Power programs here!

The N-Power Knowledge Tech Hardware Training is now set to commence in South West Geo Political Zone on very soon – Read more here!

