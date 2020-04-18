Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

UBA cautions customers on how to secure bank accounts – United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has advised its customers to exercise utmost caution in their banking transactions and ensure that they do not fall prey to any nefarious activities during the Coronavirus lock down period.

Specifically, UBA has urged its customers not to divulge any sensitive personal information regarding their bank and or card details.

UBA’s Executive Director, Retail Banking & Payments, Chukwuma Nweke said the bank’s attention has been drawn to some fraudulent messages making the rounds, where customers have been asked to provide their card details for disbursement of funds into their accounts. He emphasised that customers should ignore such requests.

“Some of our customers may have received a call or message asking for their card details and Bank Validation Number (BVN) for disbursement of COVID-19 funds. Others may have also received an email informing them of bonuses of between N30,000 and N70,000 upon validation of their bank details online.”

“It is important to note that these emails and messages did not originate from UBA, and we would never at any point in time ask for your account details over the telephone of via SMS, emails, live chat or social media. We advise that you kindly delete these messages and do not entertain calls of this nature. Please also inform the bank of these incidences immediately they occur’.

Nweke further stressed that personal banking details including passwords, usernames, card numbers, security numbers at the back of cards, BVN, OTPs, security answers and other sensitive information should not be shared with anyone as UBA would never ask for them online or through phone calls or text messages.

“Your card is for your personal use alone, do not give out your PIN and do not share any information regarding your card with anybody; if your card is missing or stolen please contact us immediately,” he said.