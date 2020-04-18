Urgent: NCDC Recruitment portal 2020 – Requirements & How to Apply

NCDC Recruitment portal 2020 – Requirements & How to Apply – This is to inform you that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to apply for the following positions listed below – Apply here!
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is the government agency with the mandate to coordinate the surveillance, detection and response to infectious disease outbreaks. Over the last three years, NCDC has deployed a new tool for disease surveillance. The Surveillance, Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS) is a system jointly developed between the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) to improve disease surveillance as well as detection and management of outbreaks and thus strengthen the public health service in Nigeria.
Surveillance Support Officer at The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
Locations: FCT – Abuja, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Ebonyi, Borno, Plateau and Rivers
Start Date: April 20, 2020
End Date: October 19, 2020
Employment type: Full time
Responsibilities
The Responsibilities of the NCDC Surveillance Data Clerk Include:
- Transfer all COVID 19, Lassa fever and other priority diseases data (clinical and laboratory data) into the SORMAS platform
- Daily follow up with result of all COVID 19, Lassa fever and other priority diseases case data sent for testing
- Liaise with the lab managers to ensure prompt release of result and update on SORMAS
- Real time update of SORMAS with result of COVID 19, Lassa Fever and other priority diseases samples after testing
- Send daily notification on status of sample testing
- Follow up with treatment Centre clinicians to ensure completion of COVID 19 and LF case management form
- Compile and upload Case management forms into SORMAS
- Verify all the treatment centre COVID 19 and Lassa fever data on the SORMAS platform by comparing it to source documents (i.e. Lassa fever case management form, COVID 19 case management form and IDSR 001B)
- Retrieve data from the SORMAS platform as requested
- Sort and organize paper forms (Lassa fever case management form, COVID 19 case management form and IDSR 001B) after entering data into the SORMAS platform to ensure it is not lost
- Send details of any record in the lab without case data in SORMAS platform to the NCDC Surveillance Support Officer to follow up with the LGA DSNO.
- Send weekly report of COVID 19 and Lassa fever cases in the treatment centre to the COVID-19/Lassa fever TWG
- Perform other tasks assigned.
Job Requirements
Minimum Qualification:
- First Degree in any discipline
Minimum Experience:
- At least 2 years experience with the use of excel or ODK for data collection.
Other requirements:
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office suite
- Good understanding of patient data confidentiality principles
- Ability to pay attention and have a keen eye for detail
- Good data collection and report writing skills required
- Good verbal communication skills especially in the local language of the community and working knowledge of English
- A team player with good interpersonal skills
Data Officer at The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
Locations: Lagos and FCT
Start Date: April 20, 2020
End Date: October 19, 2020
Employment type: Full time
The Responsibilities of the NCDC Data Officer
- Provide adequate support in the field for SORMAS application users to ensure the correct use of the system
- Support field test of app updates and revisions before deployment
- Ensure surveillance and outbreak data as authorized by NCDC are complete and up to date in the SORMAS platform
- Troubleshoot project device issues and provide real-time support and maintenance on project devices as assigned
- Maintain the SORMAS IT help line to address field challenges that are reported by officers from the field daily
- Identify and report any data management or IT issues to the IT experts for immediate resolution
- Develop and submit technical report following all SORMAS activities conducted to the SORMAS IT experts
- Installing the SORMAS software and configuring SORMAS hardwares
- Setting up accounts for new users as authorized by NCDC
- Provide technical support for the SORMAS project implementation and evaluation activities
- Perform other tasks assigned by the SORMAS IT Experts and the National Coordinator
Job Requirements
Minimum experience:
- At least 3 years’ experience in public health data management and IT support
Minimum qualification:
- Minimum of first Degree in any discipline
Other requirements:
- Experience working with Surveillance Information System or Laboratory Information System or Electronic Medical Records tools will be an added advantage
- Good understanding of the of IDSR strategy and working knowledge of the DHIS-2
- Intermediate to advanced knowledge in the use of Microsoft Office Suite, other data analysis and data visualization tools
- Good presentation and report writing skills
- Good technical and logical thought process
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Ability to adhere to strict deadlines
- Good understanding of patient data confidentiality principles
- A team player with good interpersonal skills
NCDC Surveillance Data Clerk at The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
Start Date: April 20, 2020
End Date: October 19, 2020
Employment type: Full time
Slot: 19 Openings
Responsibilities
- Support the implementation of SORMAS in the state
- Support the state epidemiologist in developing and implementing outbreak preparedness and response activities
- Support the state epidemiologist in strengthening coordination between surveillance and laboratory teams
- Provide technical leadership to the State surveillance team on the use of surveillance data for data driven decision making
- Provide mentoring, support and supervision to LGA DSNOs and asst. DSNOs on data collection and data entry using the SORMAS tool
- Work with state epidemiologist, state DSNO and others as indicated to analyse collected surveillance data and provide feedback
- Support the appropriate use of the SORMAS tools and troubleshoot problems
- Coordinate disease surveillance project evaluation activities at the state
- Support the activities of the state public health EOC
- Liaise with the NCDC Surveillance Department to provide regular feedback
- Undertake any other tasks assigned by the NCDC Director of Surveillance
Job Requirements
Minimum experience:
- At least 6 years’ experience with the Nigeria’s surveillance system or Monitoring and Evaluation or Field research
Minimum qualification:
- First degree in Human Medicine, Veterinary medicine, Public Health or any Health or Biological Science related discipline.
- Master’s degree (preferable in public health)
- FELTP training will be an added advantage.
Other requirements:
- Experience working with SORMAS tool or any other surveillance tool.
- Must be domiciled in the state of assignment.
- Experience in managing surveillance data at LGA or state level.
- Proficiency in use of Microsoft office suite and Epi info or SPSS.
- Strong data collection, analysis, and report writing skills required.
- Ability to work independently, think analytically and take initiative in solving problems.
- Ability to communicate technical issues effectively.
- Good verbal communication skills in the local language of the state of assignment and working knowledge of English.
- A strong team player with excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work with groups of diverse backgrounds.
How to Apply NCDC Recruitment 2020
Note: Only successful candidates will be contacted and may be assigned to any state of the federation.