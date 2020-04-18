Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Wema Bank launches self-service voice solution to boost online banking – Wema Bank Plc has launched a self-service banking platform to boost its digital services at this period of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The new self-service banking feature, which is hosted on the bank’s digital platform, ALAT, uses an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) to generate information for customers and help them perform other banking needs. Customers can confirm account balance, resolve account security issues and check their financial statements in varying periods.

Issues around failed, delayed or non-reflecting transactions, app sign-up and login issues and other account-related matters can also be resolved using the platform.

Managing Director, Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise said the lockdown should in no way impinge on customer’s ability to carry out their banking transactions.

“With the launch of ALAT in 2017 being a solution to a problem of the future, it seems that that future is now. Wema Bank customers who have signed up on ALAT can now resolve their regularly encountered issues with the novel and incredibly easy self-service feature,” he added.

The launch of ALAT self-service comes at a key period when responses to customers’ call might be delayed as some of the bank’s staff in COVID-19 affected states have been forced to work from home.

With the new solution, customers can now handle minor personal banking issues without contacting Purple Connect, the bank’s Call Centre, as well as save themselves from the stress of visiting the banking halls.

Further speaking, Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, Mrs. Funmilayo Falola obliged the bank’s customers saying “the ongoing pandemic calls for responsibility from all of us. We are the solution and it is our duty to adhere to instructions from the government and medical experts during this period.”

Mrs Falola urged customers and the public to stay at home and observe hygienic habits as we wait out the worst of the pandemic. She informed customers that the bank is committed to optimizing all of its available alternative banking solutions to support them this trying time.

Recall that Wema Bank recently donated relief materials as a palliative to help cushion the effects of the lockdown rule in states affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation, which included, bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil and noodles, is part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility as the bank looks to support the effort of government in fighting the virus.