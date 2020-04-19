Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Abia youths protests shooting of indigene by policeman – Youths of Ebem Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State on Sunday took to the streets and major roads in the community to protest the wanton killing of their son, a middle-aged man identified as Friday Arunsi by a happy-trigger police officer.

This is coming barely 24hrs after a policeman on escort duty from one of the neighbouring states killed a resident of Aba on the Uratta axis of the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

While reports have it that the protesting members of the community set ablaze a police patrol van belonging to the Ohafia Division, an unconfirmed report has it that another set of protesters also set ablaze the Ohafia Police Division building and released all the detained suspects in the police cell.

Sources at the community, who spoke to our correspondent over the issue, attributed the display of anger by the community to the unjust killing of Arunsi whom they identified as a hardworking man that sells provision store at Eni Njoku road, Ebem Ohafia.

The sources, including one Chima Ibem, who could not hold his emotions, told our reporter that the policeman in the company of other policemen killed Arunsi and left him in the pool of his blood.

According to the source, “the policemen were apparently drunk after drinking at a drinking joint in the area.

“From our investigation, the policemen were not on duty that night and the question that we are asking is, if it is right for a policeman who is not on duty to bear arms,” a source asked?

Our reporter gathered that peace is gradually returning to the community as the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ene Okon and soldiers from 14Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, have taken over strategic positions in the busy community to forestall further breakdown of law and order.