COVID-19: Full list of 26 testing centers in Lagos (Location & Phone Numbers) – Lagos state government have released phone numbers to call and locations for testing for COVID-19 and also ensures that testing is decentralized across all local government areas in the state.

Announcing the centers, the memo reads: “In order to ensure that persons with emergency cases have unhindered access to the covid-19 emergency number, 08000CORONA, @followlasg has approved 26 locations across the State where Covid19 tests can be carried out with effect from Monday next week. @jidesanwoolu #LASG”

“In addition to the various locations, one in each local government and two centres in Ikorodu and six centres in Alimosho area of the State respectively, the State Government also released numbers to be contacted in each of the locations by members of the public. @jidesanwoolu”

“The intention of this, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the the Governor on Health, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih is to redirect calls that are not genuine or specifically related to confirmed cases of the virus to areas where they could be locally handled. @jidesanwoolu”

“She also added that the creation of these “walk-in” centres are meant to create easy access to all residents of the State regardless of their location, social class, race, tribe, political inclinations or religion at no cost to them. @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @JokeSanwoolu”

“Finnih explained that the initiative would further accelerate the discovery of numbers of confirmed cases in different parts of the State such that the health officials can administer required care to the identified positive cases”.

“While urging residents to desist from engaging in hoax calls or trying to call the twenty-six call centres for fun, the SSA added that residents willing to report Covid19 emergencies should still contact the 08000CORONA. @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gboyegaakosile @Mr_JAGss”

“She warned that visits to all the twenty-six centres would be based strictly on appointment, stressing that anyone that walks into the any of the locations without prior appointment would not be attended to. @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gboyegaakosile @Mr_JAGss @followlasg”

“Lagosians who are expected to call these numbers are those that have any of the following symptoms; Fever, Cough or Difficulty in Breathing. @jidesanwoolu”

“Also residents that have had close contacts with confirmed cases or close contacts with suspected cases should also call the nearest walk-in centres for necessary assistance.” the Senior Special Assistant added. @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @JokeSanwoolu @YArobieke”

See below the full list of coronavirus testing centers: