Daddy Freeze reveals mercy’s new date as she dumps Ike – Controversial On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has confirmed that Big Brother Naija reality star, Mercy Eke and London based musician WillieXO are dating.

Freeze made this known in an Instagram live interview with the singer where he stated that he has known the singer for a very long time and that he is seriously in a relationship with Mercy.

Mercy finally dumps Ike? Daddy Freeze confirms she’s dating WillieXO

Daddy Freeze said:

“Willie and i have known for quite a while, he is a great guy, wonderful musician, loves Africa loves Nigeria. There is also one part of his life that’s not really important, because nobody really care about people’s relationships. He is also a boyfriend to Mercy of Big Brother” Daddy Freeze said.

This is coming days after news broke that Mercy and Ike would air their reality TV show later this month. And the BBNaija 2019 winner, in her birthday post to WillieXO yesterday never gave an inkling she is into him.

She had written:

“Happy birthday @iamwilliexo you are such a gentle man and a real friend, you were in London during my time in Bbn house, you didn’t know me from Adams , you weren’t even watching , yet you pulled through from a thousand miles, Willie I appreciate you Today and tomorrow.

Stay safe

Enjoy your day“