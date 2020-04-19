Funke Akindele speaks for the first time after prosecution

Funke Akindele speaks for the first time after prosecution – Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele-Bello has broken her silence after being prosecuted for breaking the social distancing rule of Lagos State when she hosted a party for her husband Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skills.

Jenifa, as she is popularly called, said she has learnt a lot from her ordeals during the trial and prosecution.

Akindele-Bello and her husband were sentenced to 14-day community service and fined N100,000 each for hosting more persons than permitted by the lockdown law.

In a sensitisation video released on Sunday via her Social Media platforms, the actress said: “These past few weeks have been a learning curve but we must keep moving forward.

“My dear friends, coronavirus is real. We must collaborate with the Lagos State Government and Federal Government by staying at home, staying safe.”

