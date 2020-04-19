Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today Sunday, April 19, 2020 – IPOB N50million donation to Biafra citizens, others top today’s Biafra news in Nigerian newspapers today Sunday, April 12, 2020 – This is the summary of top 10 trending Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra news Today Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Below are Nnamdi Kanu & Biafra news in Nigerian Newspapers today:

1) Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Abba Kyari’s Death, Says Nigeria Will Crumble – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the death of Abba Kayri will crumble Nigeria.

Reacting to Kyari’s death on Facebook, Kanu said: “President Abba Kyari is dead. As I told you Aso Rock is vacant, but they kept living in denial and lies. The Zoo has fallen.”

The pro-Biafra agitator who is on exile added on Twitter that the death of the former Chief of Staff to the President, shows that Aso Rock is crumbling and that “final block holding the foundation” of Nigeria will be removed later tonight when he holds a live broadcast on Radio Biafra.

Kanu tweeted: “Now that Aso Rock is crumbling, the final block holding the foundation of the deadly British estate in Africa will be removed tonight. Join the broadcast via my FB page http://facebook.com/MaziNnamdiKanu… #RadioBiafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online Date Sat. 18/04/20 Time 7:00 PM GMT,” the IPOB leader added.

2) ‘Coronavirus Is A Political Pandemic In Nigeria’ – Biafra Group: The measures put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to fight Coronavirus in the country has been described by the Biafra Nations Youth League, as “scam”

BNYL further stated that the Federal Government’s cash transfer to the “poorest of the poor” in society and distribution of trucks of rice in the 36 states is “fraud”.

The allegation was contained in a statement released by the Deputy National Leader of the group, and Head of Operations, BBS Media, Ebuta Takon Akor.

The group noted that nobody from the South-East and South-South region has received an alert from the Federal Government.

BNYL wondered why President Buhari would be playing with the survival of the people.

3) Leader of Biafra group resigns – Ebuta Ogar Takon, the deputy national leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has resigned from the position.

National leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard made the announcement in a statement he signed and made available to DAILY POST on Friday.

He said that Ogar Takon has been replaced by a new deputy, who also goes by the name Ebuta Takon Akor and hails from Ejagham, in Cross River State.

Mr Richard said “the former deputy took the decision to bow out from office but still remained a respected senior officer.”

Richard recovered from the dreaded Coronavirus disease earlier in the week after being in isolation for over 2 weeks.

He was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

4) Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB Expels Members (Full List) – Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been expelled from the group for their involvement in fraudulent activities including armed robbery and kidnapping.

This was disclosed on Monday by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu during an audio broadcast on Monday.

He also warned that all other persons or groups impersonating the organization would be treated as criminals when caught.

Those expelled are Onwukwe Nwanze, Chukwunye Matthew, Akuwa and Ojukwu.

“These persons have been expelled from IPOB and anybody dealing with them is doing so at his or her own risk. They are not part of this family anymore,” Kanu said.

He also accused them of being government informants and defrauding innocent people using the name of IPOB.

5) Nnamdi Kanu makes shocking revelations about Osinbajo, Abba Kyari – Leader of the proscribed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is currently critically down with the Coronavirus disease.

Nnamdi Kanu, who is a wanted man in Nigeria and could not attend the funeral of his parents, also claimed that President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura, Isa Funtua, Tukur Buratai, Lai Mohammed, Yemi Osinbajo, Sultan of Sokoto, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, have been deceiving Nigerians that the man they voted into power in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari, is still alive.

Kanu is claiming that the man who addressed Nigerians on Sunday in a nationwide broadcast on government’s efforts in the fight against Coronavirus in the country was someone he described as Jubril Al-Sudani masked as President Buhari.

He said the same mask is being made for Osinbajo and Abba Kyari, who, according to him, are critically ill…Read more here!

6) COVID-19: IPOB donates N50million to Biafra citizens – The Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu has announced a donation of N50 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Biafra land.

Making the announcement on Friday in an audio broadcast made available to the Nation, the IPOB leader said the contingency fund was from IPOB’s coffers.

He said that part of the fund would be used to ensure that some hospitals located at strategic centres in the Southeast zone are equipped to tackle the scourge.

“We never knew that the virus is coming, we have commitments all over the world, we are committing initial N50 million to make sure we educate and prepare our people for what is to come.”

He said that N300 million would be budgeted to fight the disease, adding that the initial N50 million that would be available will be used to also pay the nurses and doctors that would be hired to do the work.

“We will establish one hospital in every state of Biafra including Edo State. We are going to open food store for the people. If you are to confine the people at home, you must make sure they don’t die of hunger. We are even going to feed those who are not IPOB members. This is what advanced countries are doing for their people,” he said.

7) IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Accuses Britain Of Killing Biafra, Vows To Restore It – The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has accused Britain of being responsible for the ‘death’ of Biafra republic.

The secessionist leader in a claim on his Twitter account on Saturday, said the Republic of Biafra – which existed between 1967 and 1970 – was ‘unlawfully made defunct’ by Britain.

Recall that the period between 1967 and 1970 was Nigeria’s civil war period when federal forces engaged the Biafran forces who wanted to break away from the country.

It is believed Britain secretly provided support for the federal forces in terms of weapons and military intelligence during the civil war.

8) Biafra: Kanu to lead IPOB one million man march in US – Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has disclosed the plan by his group to stage a million man march in Capitol Hill, Washington DC, USA for the agitation of Biafra and condemnation of various insecurity challenges in Nigeria, as well as the recent decisions of the Supreme Court.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful disclosed this in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday.

According to the statement, “the global and indomitable family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to humbly notify Biafrans, friends of Biafra, persecuted Judeo-Christian communities in Nigeria, victims of terrorism and state sponsored genocide, including all who are reeling from brutal land grabbing tendencies of the vandals from the Sahel, about the upcoming IPOB One Million Man Match scheduled to hold in Washington DC on 20th of June 2020.

9) ‘Biafra Is Buried’, Former Presidential Aspirant Tells Nnamdi Kanu, Other Agitators – “Biafra is buried“, a former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has told Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other pro-Biafra agitators agitating for the Republic of Biafra.

It was gathered that Garba, a former Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made this comment on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, in response to Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for speaking against the Senate’s approval of $22.79bn external loan requested for by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This online news platform understands that Senate President, Ahmad Lawan had approved the loan following a heated debate in the Nigerian Senate which ended up in a closed session that lasted for 30minutes.

Abaribe, a senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party, had tackled Lawan for “shutting out the rest of the senate members out on the approval of the loan.”

“We are going to pass a loan of $22.7billion for which we are being denied the privilege to express our reservations. You are putting us in a very impossible position.

“There are some aspect of this loan that we object to. I want to ask on behalf of our colleagues here that we take these items one by one and vote on them.”

“I want to quote one popular saying that he who goes a borrowing, goes a sorrowing,” Abaribe had said.

10) Why it’s difficult for Ndigbo to forget Biafra –Nnabuife: Chairman, Anambra South Traditional Rulers Forum, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, Ezeoha of Isseke in Ihiala LGA, Anambra State has taken a critical look at the war against corruption under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch, pointing out some loopholes.

What is your assessment of Buhari – led administration in terms of fight against corruption?

Well, the way to fight corruption or fighting corruption means more than the present government is doing. If the fight is selective, then it is counter productive. If on the other hand the fight is by lip service, it is also counter productive.

There are many ways of fighting corruption – increasing productivity and making sure that more jobs are created. If the vice of society becomes reduced. Fighting corruption should not only be talked about but also demonstrated in all strata of life in the country.

Fighting corruption means there won’t be anything that will be anti economic, anti government and anti society.

When your government is nepotic, you’re not fighting any corruption because you are aggravating the indices of corruption. You should put square peg in a square hole.