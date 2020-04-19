Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Why you must not leave Nigeria after lockdown – Pastor Adeboye: The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has warned Nigerians not to embark on any form of foreign travelling immediately after the lockdown.

Adeboye, during a sermon at a special Sunday service today said Nigerians should postpone all forms of travelling after the the nation must have won the war against Coronavirus.

Speaking, Adeboye said Nigeria and Africa would have recovered from the disease before God showed mercy to other parts of the world.

While telling his church members to maintain the kind of hygienic practices they observe during Holy Ghost conventions, Adeboye said:

“May I also add this one, even after the lockdown is gone, any journey abroad, that is not very very very crucial, postpone it! Because God is going to give us victory here in Nigeria, in Africa, even before it extends to the rest of the world. So I will advise you, unless it is very very essential, maybe for the next one to two months, suspend all the jumping up and down until everything is completely safe again.”

Adeboye warned Nigerians of impending disasters like fire and flooding, asking his church members not to forget the prayer points he gave them at the beginning of the year.

As aired live on Dove TV, the man of God urged Nigerians to clear their gutters after the lockdown, expressing optimism that things would return to normal soon.

This Coronavirus, by the special grace of God, will recede. But don’t let anyone deceive you, it’s not going to disappear. Flu came, for about a hundred years ago and it receded. Ebola came, it receded, but they have not died completely.

“Our prayer warriors have been praying 24/7, crying to God for mercy. Don’t let this crisis keep your eyes off the prayer points I gave you at the beginning of the year against fire outbreaks. We really need to pray. We’ve seen some fire outbreaks, but we need to pray because more are still on the way and we don’t want it at all. As soon as the lockdown is over, clear all your waterways before the rain begins. Please pray against fire outbreaks, pray against floods,” Adeboye said.

He disclosed that he has been begging God to have mercy on Nigerian, saying “I know He hears me and He will have mercy on all of us.”

In his advice to the Federal Government as it wages war against COVID-19, Adeboye said:

“I will humbly suggest to the government of Nigeria that maybe in future, they will include in all their committees, men of God. I am not talking of small boys like myself, I’m talking of Chief Imams, Arch Bishops. So that they can help them with the spiritual aspect of this warfare.”