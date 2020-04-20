Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Wearing of face mask to be enforced in Lagos – Lagos State Government will from next week begin enforcement of wearing of face mask in public faces.

The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Monday at the 7th briefing on COVID-19 at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

The governor said one million of locally made face mask have been contracted to tailors and will be distributed during the week.

Meanwhile, Lagos State government says it will shut down markets that violate its order on social distancing, as part of precautionary steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos,

The Corps Marshal, Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Gbemisola Akinpelu, gave the warning on Monday at the Command Headquarters in the Oshodi area of the state.

In a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs Unit of LAGESC, Adebayo Kehinde noted that the order is coming from the State Ministry of Environment.

Mr. Adebayo said that “if social distancing is not adhered to, this will pose a great danger to the effort of the State Government at combatting the spread of the virus.”

The sanitation boss argued that “overcrowded areas such as our market places will help to increase the spread of this pandemic if social distancing is not adhered to.”

He reiterated the commitment of the agency to monitor markets across the state to ensure that the directive of the government is being adhered to strictly.

To the corps marshal, the organisation will continue to intensify its searchlight on all the market places in the state and also enlighten residents on the need to comply with the order.

While stressing that similar campaigns were carried out at the Mile 12 food market in Kosofe Local Government Area, Akinpelu assured that the enlightenment exercises will be extended to other major markets in the state.

He, therefore, advised traders and buyers on the need to maintaining environmental cleanliness around the markets and stop trading on road setbacks and drainage.

In doing this, the LAGESC boss wants market users to maintain personal hygiene by engaging in regular handwashing with soap and water as well as regular use of hand sanitisers and nose masks.