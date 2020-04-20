NCDC speaks on dangers of face masks in Coronavirus infection – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that the use of face masks can pose a risk of Coronavirus infection.
NCDC explains that when the face mask being used in an attempt to prevent coronavirus isn’t disposed or handled properly, it can in fact pose a risk.
They shared;
The use of face masks can pose a risk of #COVID19 infection when not handled & disposed of properly. Please:
1. Wash your hands before wearing & after removal of the mask
2. Do not touch the mask frequently
3. Dispose the mask in a waste bin & DO NOT reuse#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/2pZ07677qV
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020
