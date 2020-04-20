NCDC speaks on dangers of face masks in Coronavirus infection

April 20, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




NCDC speaks on risks of face masks for Coronavirus infection
NCDC speaks on risks of face masks for Coronavirus infection

NCDC speaks on dangers of face masks in Coronavirus infection – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that the use of face masks can pose a risk of Coronavirus infection.

NCDC explains that when the face mask being used in an attempt to prevent coronavirus isn’t disposed or handled properly, it can in fact pose a risk.

They shared;

The use of face masks can pose a risk of #COVID19 infection when not handled & disposed of properly. Please:

Wash your hands before wearing & after removal of the mask

Do not touch the mask frequently

Dispose the mask in a waste bin & DO NOT reuse

#TakeResponsibility

NCDC speaks on risks of face masks for Coronavirus infection
NCDC speaks on risks of face masks for Coronavirus infection

 

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




About Sam Gabriel 469 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*