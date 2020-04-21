Current prices of 4K TV in Nigeria – updated 2020 prices: Tired of boring and regular TV experience? It is time for you to try 4K TVs. 4K TVs not only represent a new age for viewers in terms of the viewing experience, but it also marks an outstanding plus in the technology world. 4K TVs offer a clearer and more detailed view of pictures and smoother motion – See where to buy here!
The introduction of 4K TVs has been well embraced in Nigeria, with the large rate of sales of the TV confirming this. This post takes a look at some of the common 4K TVs in Nigeria today and how much they go for.
Prices of 4K TVs in Nigeria
4K TVs are not as readily available as other types of TV. They can be gotten in selective gadget stores across the country. They can be gotten directly from various manufacturers and some major distributors across the country. 4K TVs are generally expensive. This section looks at the common and most sought after brands and how much their products go for in the current market.
Hisense 4K TV Prices in Nigeria
- Hisense 49 Inches Smart UHD 4k Curve TV – 49m5600 – N200, 000 – N230, 000
- Hisense 50 Inches Smart UHD 4K TV 50A6103UW – N140, 000 – N160, 000
- Hisense 55 Inches Ultra HD 4K Curve Television – N190, 000 – N250, 000
- Hisense 65 Inches Ultra HD 4K HRD Smart Television – N200, 000 – N250, 000
- Hisense 75 Inches Ultra HD 4K Television – N600, 000 – N650, 000
- Hisense 100′ inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV 2018 Model – N3 million – N3.5 million
Sony 4K TV Prices in Nigeria
- Sony 43 inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-43 X 7000F – N150, 000 – N180, 000
- Sony 49 inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-49 X 7000F – N200, 000 – N230, 000
- Sony 55 inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-55 X 7000F – N240, 000 – N280, 000
- Sony 65 Inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-65 X 7000F – N380, 000 – N430, 000
- Sony 70 inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-70 X 7000F – N650, 000 – N700, 000
- Sony 75 inches KD-75 X 8500F 4K UHD Smart Android LED TV 2019 New Mode – N850, 000 – N900, 000
- Sony 85 Inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-85 X 8500F – N1.8 million – N2.1 million
- Sony Oled A8F 4K Smart Android 65A8F New 2019 Model – N1.3 million – N1.5 million
Samsung 4K TV Prices in Nigeria
- Samsung 43 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV – N140, 000 – N170, 000
- Samsung 49 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV – N200, 000 – N250, 000
- Samsung 55 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV – N270, 000 – N320, 000
- Samsung 65 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV-65NU7300 – N400, 000 – N550, 000
- Samsung 65 Inches 4K UHD Smart QLED TV – 65Q7FNA 2019 Model – N670, 000 – N750, 000
- Samsung 75 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV– N750, 000 – N900, 000
- Samsung 75 Inches QLED UHD 4K SMART TV-75Q7 – N1.45 million – N1.6 million
- Samsung 82 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV – N1.2 million – N1.4 million
Polyster 4K TV Prices in Nigeria
- Polystar 50 Inch, Curved, Smart 4K UHD TV PV – JP50SDU2100BD – N130, 000 – N160, 000
- Polystar 55 Inches Smart Curved Certified 4k TV-2018-2019 Model – N180, 000 – N260, 000
- Polystar Android Internet Smart 4K Resolution HD TV – 65 Inches – N200, 000 – N230, 000
LG 4K TV Prices in Nigeria
- LG UHD 4k Television 50 Inches – N150, 000 – N180, 000
- LG UHD 4k Television 55 Inches – N200, 000 – N250, 000
- LG UHD 4k Television 60 Inches – N250, 000 – N300, 000
- LG UHD 4k Television 65 Inches – N300, 000 – N350, 000
- LG 65”OLED 4K SMART SATELLITE TV – N1. 2 million – N1. 4 million
- LG Super HD 4k Television 65 Inches – N560, 000 – N620, 000
- LG UHD 4k Television 70 Inches – N500, 000 – N560, 000
- LG 77 inches SIGNATURE OLED 4K HDR Smart TV-77W7V-T – N3.2 million – N3.6 million
- LG UHD 4k Television 86 Inches – N1.6 million – N1.8 million
Panasonic 4K TV Prices in Nigeria
- Panasonic 43 Inch 4K Smart TV Full HD -TH-43F X 430M – N150, 000 – N180, 000
- Panasonic 49 Inch 4K Smart TV Full HD -TH-49F X 430M – N170, 000 – N220, 000
- Panasonic 55 Inch 4K Smart TV Full HD -TH-55F X 430M – N230, 000 – N280, 000
- Panasonic 65 Inch 4K Smart TV Full HD -TH-65FX430M – N380, 000 – N440, 000
Toshiba 4K TV Prices in Nigeria
- Toshiba 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV – N115, 000 – N130, 000
- Toshiba 50 Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV – N140, 000 – N170, 000
- Toshiba 55 Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV – N160, 000 – N190, 000
TCL 4K TV Prices in Nigeria
- TCL 50 Inches UHD 4K SMART TV – N150, 000 – N175, 000
- TCL 55 Inches UHD 4K SMART TV – N210, 000 – N250, 000
- TCL 65 Inches UHD 4K SMART TV – N350, 000 – N400, 000
It should be noted that the disparity in prices is as a result of certain factors which usually include currency exchange rate, place and period of purchase and other similar factors. Sizes of the televisions are also factors that affect the prices.
The prices of TVs, like most other electronic gadgets, are unstable, even though prices have been stable over the last few years. It should also be noted that prices of gadgets tend to increase during festive periods, especially towards the end of the year. Another common factor is the location. 4K TVs, like most other electronic gadgets tend to be more expensive in cities like Lagos and Abuja than most other parts of the country.
