Current prices of DSTV Decoder in Nigeria (2020) – Dstv are not just a cable TV in Nigeria, but, the first and leading cable TV in the country. They’re force to reckon with when it comes to entertaining Nigerians with interesting programmes and wonderful channels.

Since they find their route into the shores of Nigeria in 1995, Dstv have never played a second-fiddle role to contemporary TV cables — including Gotv, Startimes and TSTV — in Nigeria. This as result of quality channels and quality of their programs and images.

It won’t be out of proportion to say that Dstv or Multichoice set the pace for other cable TVs duly follow suit.

DSTV Channels

Dstv have quite a large number of international and local channels. If we’re not exaggerating, Dstv have more than 200 channels.

Here is the list of some of Nigeria’s most-watched Dstv channels:

AIT

Channels TV

Telemundo

Zeeworld

Africa Magic Family

Showcase

Urban

Epic

Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.

Super Sport(N) 3, 4, 8, 9 and 10.

ONMAX

Televista

NTA

WAP TV

Wazobia

There are many other channels that are mostly watched by Nigerians, however, we can’t continue with the list as we still many factors to discuss.

Apart from entertaining Nigerians with diverse kinds of interesting movies, music, sporting activities and live shows; Multichoice also enrich lives of many Nigerians by teaching them how to install the cable, which directly serves as source of employment.

With the rate at which Nigerians buy cable TVs these days, the demands for installers is on the increase, so, everyone who underwent Multichoice’s training can confidently handle the installation of any decoder for certain amount of money.

As part of their mission to impact positively in the lives of Nigerians, Multichoice often involve young students in different competitions.

They ensure that winners are given mouthwatering financial help, including scholarship, to boost their educational career.

They also create avenue for entrepreneurs to market their products, which helps to boost the fame of their goods and products on the long run.

DSTV Plans and Packages/Bouquets

Knowing the level of poverty in Nigeria, Dstv ensure that their monthly plans are so affordable that an average Nigerian can have access to.

Dstv monthly package can be as low as N2,000. It can equally be as high as N14, 000 depending on your financial capacity.

Here is the list of different Dstv monthly packages or plans, alongside their respective prices and numbers of channels you stand to enjoy.

DSTV Access === N2, 000 monthly subscription === Over 45 channels

DSTV Family === N4, 000 monthly subscription === Over 55 channels

DSTV compact === N6, 000 monthly subscription === Over 70 channels

DSTV Compact Plus === N9, 500 monthly subscription === Over 75 channels

DSTV Premium === 14, 000 monthly subscription === Over 90 channels.

Current Prices of DSTV Decoders in Nigeria (April, 2019)

As said earlier, DSTV have a very large number of customers in Nigeria, hence, their decoder often sell faster in the market.

Are you thinking of getting your own Dstv decoder but you don’t know how much it will cost you? Just take your time to carefully read the next paragraph of this write-up as we shall be unveiling the current price of Dstv decoder in the market.

DSTV Decoder (without installation) === N9, 000 – N12, 000

DSTV Decoder (with installation) === N12, 000 – N16,000

Features of DSTV Decoders

Dstv possess some features that will want to make you stay glued to their services at all time and they include:

Flexible subscription

You can experience non-stop entertainment with Dstv for just N2,000. Isn’t it amazing?

Many Nigeria-based Channels / Local Channels

As much as the world is fast becoming a westernized one, there are many Nigerians who hardly speak nor understand English language.

Interestingly, Dstv didn’t left the category of people behind, instead, they add many indigenous channels to each of their plans.

African Magic Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo are channels mainly created for the three major tribes in the country.

Wap TV and Wazobia TV are known as pidgin-speaking, which is an understandable language for every Nigerians.

Some Of Features Dstv Need To Address As Soon As Possible

Installation Difficulty

Of all the cable TVs in Nigeria, Dstv have the most difficult installation process, which doesn’t help their reputation among Nigerians.

It’s one thing to get a decoder, it’s another thing to install it. Dstv will need to develop an easy installation procedure that an average person can achieve.

Huge financial difference in-between packages

There’s huge difference between two Dstv packages in terms of subscription fee. Access package is valued at N2, 000 while the next package — Dstv family — is valued at N4, 000.

Compact Plus is valued at N9, 500 and the next Dstv package Dstv Premium, is valued at N14, 000. Now, you see the difference in their prices.

DSTV Promo

Dstv are presently engaging in a promo which they tagged ‘boosted promo.’ With this promo, whenever you make a N2,000 subscription, you instantly ‘get boosted’ to that of N4,000 package.

This mean if you subscribe to Dstv access, you will will have access to all the channels present in Dstv family package.