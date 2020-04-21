Police arrest body of suspected coronavirus victim – Police in Osun State have intercepted a vehicle carrying the body of a suspected coronavirus patient entering the state from Ibadan.
The vehicle was intercepted about 6:30 pm Sunday, at the Odo-Oba boundary on Ibadan/Iwo road by operatives enforcing the lockdown order in Osun.
A source said the team suspected the body to have died of COVID-19 in Oyo State.
It was gathered a Mazda 323 car, ash colour, registrated as KFS 409 EH, used to convey the body,was driven by Ismaila Ademola.
The body was identified as Yusuf Ishola, and the car belongs to a Mrs. Texaco.
A source said security operatives and some officials escorted the vehicle and body back to the Divisional Police Officer, Adebayo Michael, at Iyana Offa in Oyo State.
Osun State’s Police Public Relations Officer Mrs. Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident, and said Commissioner of Police Johnson Kokumo had directed closer monitoring of boundary towns.
