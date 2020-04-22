PHOTOS: first online wedding holds in Lagos church

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Lockdown: first online wedding holds in Lagos church – A Lagos church has conducted its first online wedding ceremony, as the nation continues to battle the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over two million people, and major cities across the globe are currently on lockdown due to the virus.

Many have had their wedding, birthday and other plans disrupted by the virus, but Lagos couple, Yinka and Demola found a way to get things done.

The couple and members of the Harvesters church in Lekki Lagos, got married via Zoom and they had several guests join in.

Gushing about the wedding, the groom said;

“I’m so happy today because I married my friend. It’s be beginning of the best times ever in our lives. I love you baby”