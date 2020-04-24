Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Amotekun anti-gracing team peacefully escort herdsmen out of Ekiti state – The anti-gracing unit of the south west security network, also known as ‘Amotekun’ has been spotted peacefully escorting herdsmen out of a town in Ekiti state.

In a video currently trending online, the armed officers of Amotekun can be seen ‘chasing’ some herdsmen along with their cows out of Ekiti State.

Recall that Ekiti state is one of the states in Nigeria with strict anti-gracing law which prohibits herdsmen from openly gracing cattle on the streets or farmlands.

Operation Amotekun is an initiative of the governors in the South-West geopolitical zone of Nigeria. It is a security outfit that was created with the aim of protecting lives and properties within the states.

The creation of this security outfit was as a result of consistent insecurities facing the region. These include several reported cases of kidnapping, robbery and banditry in the Yoruba land.