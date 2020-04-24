NCDC begins massive recruitment nationwide – Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced the recruitment of qualified candidates for various positions in at least 18 states in Nigeria.
Nigeria is currently battling with two infectious diseases – Lassa Fever and Coronavirus.
“NCDC is investing resources in strengthening health security at the sub-national level including improving capacity to effectively prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks,” NCDC said on its job portal.
The available positions listed on the commission’s recruitment board include surveillance data clerks, data officers and surveillance support officers.
The commission said it needs surveillance Data Clerks in 12 molecular laboratories – Osun, Lagos, Oyo, FCT, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Ebonyi, Borno, Plateau, Rivers while Data Officers are needed in Abuja and Lagos.
Surveillance support officers ard needed in 19 states – Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Kebbi, Borno, Osun, Enugu, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa, Jigawa, Ekiti, Kogi, Ogun, Cross River, Imo and Abia States.
All of the vacancies are full time, NCDC said, adding that successful candidates may be assigned to any state of the federation.
Interested and qualified candidates should apply by sending their resume and a cover letter addressing the job requirements as per the advertisement by email to info@ncdc.gov.ng before COB April 17, 2020 using the Job title and the preferred state as the subject of the mail e.g. ‘’Surveillance Support Officer- Anambra State’’
Nigeria has recorded 906 cases and 161 fatalities of lassa fever since the year begun as at March 15 while coronavirus, a global pandemic, firstly reported in Nigeria late February has infected 407 persons and 12 killed, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
How to Apply NCDC Recruitment 2020
Click here for more information
Note: Only successful candidates will be contacted and may be assigned to any state of the federation.
