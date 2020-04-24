NCDC reveals Nigeria’s most affected age group for COVID-19 – According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the age group most affected by COVID-19 is between 31- 40 years.
The was made known in the NCDC’s COVID-19 situation report dated April 19,2020, as they revealed that the country has tested 8,003 samples for COVID-19.
However, the report noted that more male are been infected with about 70 percent while women are 30 percent.
“Total of 9233 have been identified as people of interest with about 98 percent now contacted,” it revealed.
The report also states that 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reported at least one case of coronavirus.
Good day blessed people join our platform called LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT WHEREBY YOU GET DOUBLE OF WHATEVER YOU INVEST WITHIN 45MINS.. MAKE USE OF THIS OPPORTUNITY AND STAY SAFE .
Message admin directly on WhatsApp 09036369810
These are the packages
Donate 20k and get 40k
Donate 25k and get 50k
Donate 30k and get 60k
Donate 35k and get 70k
Donate 40k and get 80k
Donate 45k and get 90k
Donate 50k and get 100k
Donate 100k to get 200k
All within 45mins
Question: is referrals needed?
Answer: *No
IT DOES NOT NEED ANY REFERRALS FOR YOU TO GET PAID