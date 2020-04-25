NCDC speaks on dangers of face masks in Coronavirus infection – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that the use of face masks can pose a risk of Coronavirus infection.
NCDC explains that when the face mask being used in an attempt to prevent coronavirus isn’t disposed or handled properly, it can in fact pose a risk.
They shared;
The use of face masks can pose a risk of #COVID19 infection when not handled & disposed of properly. Please:
Wash your hands before wearing & after removal of the mask
Do not touch the mask frequently
Dispose the mask in a waste bin & DO NOT reuse
#TakeResponsibility
The use of face masks can pose a risk of #COVID19 infection when not handled & disposed of properly. Please:
1. Wash your hands before wearing & after removal of the mask
2. Do not touch the mask frequently
3. Dispose the mask in a waste bin & DO NOT reuse#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/2pZ07677qV
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about LAVITA TRUST FUND ?am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2349036369810
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
NO +2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
Winston Maurice a.k.a Nixmauj, the CEO of Winesta Paints Ltd with the Head Office in Calabar, CRS. You can order for your quality and quantity of paints (Of any kind) For more, connect via social media @Nixmauj
Hello Ma, please use your Cash to register for me. I’ll pay you back immediately when I get pay.
GOOD DAY MA/SIR.
Have you had about LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL?am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45min) after registration
LAVITA TRUST PACKAGES
*N20,000——-N40,000
*N40,000——-N80 ,000
*N50,000——-N100,000
*N100,000——N2000,000
*N150,000——N350,000
*N300,000——N600,000
*N400,000——N800,000
*N500,000——N1,000,000
NOTE: We credit your account after 45min of your registration
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duly registered under the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Anthony Okom with it’s Head Quarter’s in Federal Capital Of Abuja .
The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
NAME:-ELIZABETH TINA NO 09036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one partExample if you invest with 20k within 25mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING.
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the neccessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are your own problem.
Ole!!Scammer.ALLAH will punish you all.BEWARE ooo they are scammers and have lot of ways to HACK facebook or bank accs.Have been a victim before.
I want to thank NCDC for their good work on the risk involves in using the face mask and other preventive measure. I want to bring to the notice of NCDC on what happened at the Chief of staff to the president’s funeral, ABA KYARI, where some of the people or his relatives that wore those preventive measure went outside the fence of the cemetery and disposed the overall without proper measure. I wander how many people that man must have infected by now and if that overall is not taking away or burnt and those scavengers got hold of it, the disaster that will before the FCT will be far more than that of China may God forbid. Sir this is what happened at the chief of staff funeral service and even there is a man with a blue brocade that collected something from one of the man with the overall without any prevention and even the social distance experience in that funeral was zero. Pls everybody in that funeral is suppose to be isolation immediately after the funeral because from the camera, the man who quietly removed the overall, by his body language, you could detect that he know what he was doing then. Pls let this be properly handle to avoid costly mistakes thank you.