NCDC speaks on dangers of face masks in Coronavirus infection – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that the use of face masks can pose a risk of Coronavirus infection.

NCDC explains that when the face mask being used in an attempt to prevent coronavirus isn’t disposed or handled properly, it can in fact pose a risk.

They shared;

The use of face masks can pose a risk of #COVID19 infection when not handled & disposed of properly. Please:

Wash your hands before wearing & after removal of the mask

Do not touch the mask frequently

Dispose the mask in a waste bin & DO NOT reuse

