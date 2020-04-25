Nollywood actor (Brother to Tinsel star) Yomi Obileye is dead

Nollywood actor (Brother to Tinsel star) Yomi Obileye is dead – Veteran Nollywood actor, Yomi Obileye is dead. The actor died on Friday morning from an undisclosed ailment.

Obileye was known for Tade Ogidan’s movie, ‘Hostages’ in 1997, and ‘Palace’, a soap opera which featured Liz Benson, Jide Kosoko, Antar Laniyan, Dayo Adeneye, Jide Alabi, Tunji Bamishigbin.

Nigerian actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka who shared a post announcing his death wrote on his page; “If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again. “

“Rest In Peace Uncle Yomi OBILEYE . Thanks for the memories. I can’t help but want to watch “HOSTAGES” again. Sleep well Egbon and May God give your family and fans the fortitude to bear the loss.”

 

Obileye was the elder brother to Taiwo Obileye broadcaster cum actor, known for Chief Daddy (2018) and Tales of Eve: Thanks for coming (2015).

